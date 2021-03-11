Will Harry and Meghan’s bombshells change the royal family?

Mike Bebernes
·Senior Editor
·6 min read

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

The shocking revelations unveiled in Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created a level of controversy that the British royal family hasn’t seen in decades.

In the interview, the couple discussed their reasons for distancing themselves from the monarchy and described “the Firm” as an antiquated institution consumed by an outdated worldview and ensnared in a toxic relationship with the British tabloids. Meghan, who identifies as biracial, said the combined pressures of an unwelcoming monarchy and the scathing — at times overtly racist — press coverage she received led her to contemplate suicide. The couple also accused an unnamed member of the royal family of expressing “concerns” about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be “and what that would mean or look like.”

Buckingham Palace released a short statement saying the family was “saddened” by the revelations and that the allegations of racism were “concerning,” but the matter would be “addressed by the family privately.” Harry’s brother Prince William, who’s third in line for the throne, defended his family during an appearance Thursday. “We're very much not a racist family,” he told reporters.

Why there’s debate

Some royal experts believe the accusations leveled by Harry and Meghan are so damaging that they may compel the monarchy to modernize the way it functions. The royal family’s power, they argue, is entirely dependent on public perception. Anything that damages their reputation could limit their influence both at home and abroad. Some argue that the interview may bring more people into the movement to abolish the monarchy entirely. To combat this — potentially existential — threat to its image, the family may feel compelled to reorganize itself into a more open and multicultural institution.

There are also hopes that the royal family might compel the notoriously incendiary British press to scale back its most harmful practices in light of the damage it has done to the crown’s public image.

Others say it’s unlikely that any meaningful change will happen in response to the interview. They argue that the royal family has responded to past controversies, including those involving Harry’s mother, Diana, by becoming more insular and closed off. The British public’s response to the accusations has been mostly split, suggesting that there may not be a major swing in how the royal family is viewed in the country. Some historians argue that it’s naive to think that the monarchy could ever shed racism, given the British empire’s colonial past.

There is also deep skepticism that much will change about the family’s relationship with the tabloids. If anything, some argue, Meghan’s story shows how badly things can go for anyone who finds themselves in the media’s crosshairs.

Perspectives

The royal family can’t afford to allow public sentiment to turn against them

“Make no mistake, this is an interview that will go down in history as having rocked the British royal family to its core. … The circumstances raise questions that go right to the core of the monarchy’s values and purpose: inclusion, unity, stability. In a modern democracy, the royal family survives or dies based entirely on what people perceive it represents.” — Victoria Murphy, Town & Country

The monarchy won’t change at all

“Rather than adapting, changing, perhaps even holding themselves accountable as an institution, the royal family remains under the impression that maintaining a good relationship with the media (and the public) is more important than its individual members’ happiness and certainly more important than meaningful change.” — Zeba Blay, HuffPost

The monarchy’s global influence has been reduced

“They have made very serious allegations, primarily of racism in the royal family, which is going to be very damaging for Britain’s standing abroad for its soft power as it is called.” — Historian Andrew Roberts to NBC News

The public will continue to back the royals

“The monarchy has been through very choppy waters very often, and it will weather this storm.” — Royal commentator Roya Nikkhah to CBC

The royal family and media are too entwined for either to alter their relationship

“The House of Windsor does not learn from its mistakes, has taken learned helplessness to soaring heights, and profits handsomely from what Harry called ‘the invisible contract’ between the U.K. media and the royals.” — Robin Abcarian, Los Angeles Times

The royal family must do work to regain the support of people of color

“This direct charge of racism at the heart of the royal family will be highly damaging in multicultural Britain. About 15 million of the United Kingdom’s 66 million residents weren’t born there. And the Queen’s beloved Commonwealth has a highly diverse membership. In refusing to name the offending person, Harry and Meghan have cast a big cloud over the whole monarchy.” — Bevan Shields, Sydney Morning Herald

It’s naive to expect one person to reform a centuries-old institution

“There was always something desperate about the fantasy that social justice would be fast-tracked by a foreign citizen placed by marriage inside Buckingham Palace.” — Pankaj Mishra, Bloomberg

Change won’t happen overnight, but gradual progress can happen

“No, the monarchy won’t topple overnight. And Black people across the world won’t magically find the shackles loosened. But every time a person in power acknowledges the pain of racism is real, that’s one more lie that can’t be swept under the rug. One more truth that has to be acknowledged.” — Elizabeth Wellington, Philadelphia Inquirer

You can’t fix an institution that shouldn’t exist in the first place

“Where the public response to this humdrum revelation has gone astray is in the widespread conviction that we should make the monarchy better. Not at all. You cannot turn a bottle of poison into a refreshing drink, no matter how much sugar you pour into it.” — Hamilton Nolan, New York Times

The interview could strengthen the movement to abolish the monarchy

“The British monarchy casts its obnoxious spell worldwide, and we’d all be better off if the scandal unleashed by Meghan’s interview reinvigorates the republican movement in Britain.” — Alan Wirzbicki, Boston Globe

Meghan and Harry will make the monarchy look increasingly obsolete

“Harry and Meghan are ultimately going to win. Despite the tabloid frenzy, this was never the story of an ungrateful pauper being elevated by the monarchy. This was about the potential union of two great houses, the Windsors and Californian Celebrity. Only one of those things has a future, and it’s the one with the Netflix deal.” — Patrick Freyne, Irish Times

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Read more “360”s

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Meghan and Harry prove it: The British royals, like all monarchies, are parasites

    A reader remembers standing in the hot equatorial sun in Kenya in 1952 for Elizabeth and Phillip, wondering, 'Is that all there is?'

  • Prince William says royals 'not a racist family' and reveals he hasn't spoken to Harry yet

    Prince William said he had not yet spoken to Prince Harry but that he would.

  • U.K. press exec steps down as Meghan Markle racism claims roil media

    The head of a major British press organization has resigned over his response to Meghan and Harry’s television interview — the second senior U.K. media figure to leave amid a heated debate over the royal couple’s allegations of racism and bias.

  • Kristen Johnston opens up about past 'abusive relationship' with drugs, says she spent millions on painkillers

    Kristen Johnston says there's "no greater hell" that struggling with addiction.

  • Prince William say royals 'not a racist family'

    Meghan made the allegation during a tell-all interview that she and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday.On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago."I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William said.Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family."In the Oprah interview, Meghan said the royals had ignored her pleas for help while she felt suicidal, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the princes' grandmother, in which she said the family were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken to Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • Busy Philipps' daughter got her 1st haircut at age 7, and it's a dramatic change

    “After seven years and eight months CRICKET WANTED HER HAIR CUT!!!”

  • Author says royal family has 'missed opportunities' with Harry, Meghan

    An author who has written about Britain's royals says the monarchy missed opportunities with Harry and Meghan. Leslie Carroll, whose most recent book is called 'American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,' says the monarchy could have modernized itself by addressing race and mental health. (March 10)

  • Amazon steal: These wireless earbuds are way too good to be on sale for $20

    Aukey's top-rated pair is an unreal 60 percent off: 'You can't find a better set.'

  • Megxit is Brexit all over again

    Megxit is Brexit all over again. That's the lesson from the explosive interview that future streaming stars Meghan Markle and her high-born husband gave to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday evening. Why it matters: In Brexit, a group of old, white English people voted for the glories of an imagined past while rejecting a global, multicultural future. The main lesson of the interview is that the UK royal family, tied to a crumbling tabloid press, is behaving much the same way.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: Prince Harry detailed the symbiotic relationship between the royal family and the UK tabloids. Meanwhile, a glowing Meghan and Harry, happily ensconced in Santa Barbara luxury, are doing deals with Netflix and Spotify estimated at $100 million and $25 million respectively. The erstwhile royals might still be reliant on media companies — but the media companies they're reliant on are young, international, and much richer than the tabloids.By the numbers: Netflix reaches more than 200 million subscribers; Spotify reaches more than 150 million premium subscribers and has a total user base of some 350 million. The Sun, by contrast, Britain's biggest tabloid, has a circulation of just 1.2 million, while rival the Daily Mirror reaches less than 400,000.Driving the news: The foremost avatar of anti-Meghan tabloid sentiment is Piers Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror with a grubby history involving phone tapping, insider trading, and faked photos. Morgan resigned from his daytime-TV gig this week after saying on air that he "didn't believe a word" of Markle's claims.The bottom line: Harry has gone solo, much like his namesake from One Direction. Just like Vogue cover star Styles, he could easily end up eclipsing his increasingly irrelevant former bandmates.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Our Long-Awaited Post-COVID Life Is Coming. Why Am I So Nervous?

    Everyone's excited to get back to "normal," but I'm worried that I don't know how.

  • COVID variant "taking over" UK and likely to dominate elsewhere -expert

    A coronavirus variant first found a few months ago in Britain is now "taking over" and causing 98% of all cases in the UK, the scientist leading the country's variant-tracking research said on Thursday. Sharon Peacock said the UK variant, known as B.1.1.7, also appears to be gaining a firm grip in many of the 100 or so other countries it has spread to in the past few months. "We now know that it has spread across the UK and causes nearly all of the cases of COVID-19 - about 98%," she told an online briefing for Britain's Royal Society of Medicine.

  • 'We're not racist', says Prince William after Meghan and Harry interview

    Prince William denied on Thursday that Britain's royals were racist after Meghan, wife of his younger brother Harry, said one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be. Meghan, 39, made the allegation during an explosive tell-all interview that she and Harry, 36, gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday, plunging the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Princess Diana, William and Harry's mother.

  • Meghan and Harry spark anger, soul-searching in UK media

    Britain’s royal family is smarting from its depiction in Meghan and Harry’s explosive TV interview as aloof, uncaring and tinged with racism. But the couple identified an even bigger villain: the British media, which they accused of racist bullying and personal attacks. Many in the media argue that although some tabloids occasionally go too far, journalists play a vital role holding Britain’s taxpayer-funded royal family to account. Marcus Ryder, professor of media diversity at Birmingham City University, said it was too glib to speak of “watershed moments.”

  • Vermont's Peter Hall, US court of appeals judge, dies at 72

    Judge Peter Hall, the Vermont judge on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, died Thursday at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Hall’s judicial assistant Rose Rizzico, who confirmed his death, said he had been suffering from cancer. Hall was appointed to the seat on the New York appeals court, which hears cases from New York, Connecticut and Vermont, in 2004 by former President George W. Bush.

  • Royals' comments raise race issue in Commonwealth nations

    In countries with historic ties to Britain, allegations by Prince Harry and Meghan that an unnamed member of the royal family had “concerns” over how dark their unborn baby’s skin might be have raised a thorny question: Do those nations really want to be so closely connected to Britain and its royal family anymore? It was expected the interview would expose more rifts in the royal family. Now it seems to be risking divisions within the “family" of the Commonwealth — an association of 54 countries, most of them former British colonies, held together by historic ties.

  • Prince William defends royal family after Prince Harry, Meghan's bombshell interview

    Prince William became the first member of the royal family to speak out in person about the fallout from his brother Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. William on Thursday responded directly to the claims of racism alleged by Harry and Meghan, who told Winfrey that royal family members had conversations with Harry about what their son Archie's skin would look like.

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence

    An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he groped her in the governor’s residence, a newspaper reported Wednesday, in the most serious allegation made yet by a series of women against the embattled Democrat. The Times Union of Albany reported that the woman, who it did not name, was alone with Cuomo late last year when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her. The governor had summoned her to the Executive Mansion in Albany, saying he needed help with his cellphone, the newspaper reported.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Talked to Her Stylist About This Retro Style For "Months" Before Her New Cut

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) The curtain bangs comeback is still going strong, and now, "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo is dipping her toe into the trend. We first noticed her new look during a SiriusXM interview; she later shared a mirror selfie of her haircut on Instagram.