Will Ferrell revives Ron Burgundy for a hilarious interview with Roger Federer

After Roger Federer’s most recent win at the Australian Open, the tennis player received an unexpected gift: an interview with Will Ferrell.

Ferrell gave the Anchorman-loving tennis fans an unexpected gift as well, by asking him a series of bizarre questions that seemed inspired by the head of the Channel 4 news team himself, Ron Burgundy.

Ferrell started off the chat with a funny bumble, intentionally confusing John McEnroe’s name. He said, “In the immortal words of Ron Burgundy, it’s great to be here with two tennis legends, Roger Federer and John Macintosh.”

Then he launched into some truly goofy questions, like “Would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?” and, in light of Federer’s eternally youthful looks, “Are you a witch or a vampire?”

Finally, after pushing some strange conspiracy theories (“Your secret to fitness is you only eat wombat”), Ferrell concluded with his signature Anchorman sign-off: “Stay classy, Melbourne.”

Watch Hugh Jackman explain his unique deal with the paparazzi: