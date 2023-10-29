Wildly Awkward Or Controversial Celeb News 3

Business TechCrunch

In an attempt at damage control, the CEO of the equity management startup Carta, Henry Ward, today emailed customers, telling them that if they are concerned about “negative press” tied to the outfit, they should read a Medium post of his. Another wrote: “This is literally the first ive heard about negative Carta press but Im definitely not going to just ‘ignore it’ now ha.” An investor in Carta -- which was most recently assigned a post-money valuation of $7.4 billion in 2021 when it last raised an institutional round of funding -- called Ward's decision "weird.”