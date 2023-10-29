Wildly Awkward Or Controversial Celeb News 3
"It was just all so weird."
We obsessively covered the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. Check out concepts from Nissan, Mazda, Toyota and more.
Geno Smith wasn't happy with the Giants defense on Monday night.
In an attempt at damage control, the CEO of the equity management startup Carta, Henry Ward, today emailed customers, telling them that if they are concerned about “negative press” tied to the outfit, they should read a Medium post of his. Another wrote: “This is literally the first ive heard about negative Carta press but Im definitely not going to just ‘ignore it’ now ha.” An investor in Carta -- which was most recently assigned a post-money valuation of $7.4 billion in 2021 when it last raised an institutional round of funding -- called Ward's decision "weird.”
Ranking players happens everywhere. At Yahoo Sports, we’re putting a bit of a twist on it. Thirty-nine names. Four categories. Let the arguing begin.
"The one thing people always get wrong about wedding planning is the wedding favors."
She's worked with Oscar winners and rock legends. Now the modern-day exorcist is answering our questions.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
A Bluetooth identifier seems trivial, but it could reveal a lot of information about where cops are and what they’re up to, like when their body cams are recording or they turn on the sirens to respond to a call.
Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Paul Stanley recall making their infamous made-for-TV Halloween movie, from onscreen catfights to offscreen cocaine deals.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski hits the running back position with a Shuffle Up for the rest of the season.