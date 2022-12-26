'Wildcat' sneak peek: Meet the cutest baby ocelot ever

U.S. Associated Press

Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. The problems were happening Monday in large, troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where residents were required over Christmas to boil water months after most lost service because of a cascade of problems from years of poor maintenance. In Selma, Alabama, the mayor declared a state of emergency because they city worried it would run out of water.