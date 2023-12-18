The Wild Cow, a longtime Nashville vegetarian restaurant, to close in coming weeks

There aren't many days left to get a seitan pastrami Reuben or Buffalo tempeh wrap. East Nashville vegetarian staple The Wild Cow has announced plans to close, citing the rising cost of doing business.

"It is with great regret that we have decided to close The Wild Cow on December 30," owners Melanie and John Cochran and Ryan Toll posted on Instagram. "With skyrocketing rent and food costs, the business is no longer sustainable. We want to thank our community, our staff, and our customers for 14 years of supporting The Wild Cow. Please stop in before we go so we can thank you in person."

The Wild Cow opened in East Nashville in 2009. The restaurant's menu focuses on plant-based food, seasonal produce and locally sourced ingredients. The ownership group's other vegetarian restaurant, Graze, remains open daily at 1888 Eastland Avenue.

The Wild Cow will be open for the rest of December at 1100 Fatherland St #104.

