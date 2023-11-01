Wicked Little Letters (UK Red Band Trailer)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a dark and absurd scandal in this riotous mystery comedy. Based on a stranger than fiction true story, WICKED LITTLE LETTERS follows two neighbours: deeply conservative local Edith Swan () and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (). When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime. The anonymous letters prompt a national u