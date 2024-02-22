Wicked Little Letters: The True Story Behind Wicked Little Letters (Uk)
Set in a 1920s English seaside town, WICKED LITTLE LETTERS is a comedic mystery inspired by a true story. The plot revolves around conservative Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and lively Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley), who becomes the main suspect when the town starts receiving anonymous, profanity-laden letters. The scandal causes national uproar, leading to a trial. However, the town's women, led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan), suspect that Rose may not be the real perpetrator.