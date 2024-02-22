Wicked Little Letters: The True Story Behind Wicked Little Letters (Uk)

World TechCrunch

X, formerly known as Twitter, said Wednesday it is withholding specific accounts and posts in India, action it said the firm disagrees with, in response to executive orders issued by the Indian government. Non-compliance with the executive orders, X said, would have subjected the firm to "potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment." X's Global Government Affairs said legal restrictions prevent it from publishing the executive orders, but "we believe that making them public is essential for transparency."