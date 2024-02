Wicked Little Letters: Reviews (UK Spot)

Based on a true story, WICKED LITTLE LETTERS is a 1920s mystery comedy centered in an English seaside town. The scandalous plot unfolds when conservative local, Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and her neighbours receive profane anonymous letters, leading to rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley) being accused. A trial ensues and causes national controversy. However, the town's women, led by Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan), suspect they might have the wrong culprit.

View comments