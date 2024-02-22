Wicked Little Letters: Hatching A Plan Film (Uk)
In the 1920s English seaside town, WICKED LITTLE LETTERS, based on a true story, unravels a scandalous mystery. Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley) become embroiled in a riotous affair when residents receive profanity-laden letters, leading to Rose's arrest. The anonymous letters incite national uproar and a trial. Yet, townswomen, led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan), suspect Rose isn't the guilty party.