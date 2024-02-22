Wicked Little Letters: Frenemies Or Foes (UK Featurette)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WICKED LITTLE LETTERS is a 1920s mystery comedy set in an English seaside town. When the town's residents begin receiving obscene anonymous letters, rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley) is accused. A trial ensues, causing a national uproar. However, as Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) and the town's women investigate, they suspect Rose may not be the culprit in this riotous scandal based on a true story.