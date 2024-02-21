Wicked Little Letters

Business TechCrunch

It’s no surprise then that the startup world has seen a flurry of startups focused on streamlining the permitting process. The latest to receive venture funding is PermitFlow, a Y Combinator alum that has developed “end-to-end” workflow and automation software that aims to “take care of permitting from soup to nuts,” according to its founders. “We think of it kind of like a TurboTax for construction permitting since it handles everything from upfront research, application, permit preparation, submission, monitoring, common response and coordination, all the way through to permit issuance,” said co-founder and CEO Francis Thumpasery.