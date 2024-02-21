Wicked Little Letters
In the 1920s, a scandal rocks an English seaside town in this mystery comedy based on a true story. WICKED LITTLE LETTERS follows conservative Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). When Edith and other residents receive vulgar anonymous letters, Rose is accused of the crime, causing a national uproar and a trial. However, the town's women, led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan), suspect that Rose may not be the culprit, and they begin investigating the case themselves.