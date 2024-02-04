'Why Won't You Debate' Me?: Nikki Haley Crashes Trump's 'SNL' Town Hall In Surprise Cameo

The real Nikki Haley confronted a mock Donald Trump at a South Carolina town hall in a surprise appearance during the “SNL” cold open this weekend.

The former United Nations ambassador crashed the faux CNN event as the former president (played by James Austin Johnson) took questions from voters ahead of the state’s GOP primary later this month.

“Why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?” asked Haley, who was introduced as a “concerned South Carolina voter.”

“Oh my God, it’s her, the woman who was in charge of security on January 6th. It’s Nancy Pelosi,” replied Johnson’s Trump in a reference to the former president’s recent rally blunder.

Haley later took a question from “SNL” host Ayo Edebiri, who referred to the GOP presidential candidate not mentioning slavery when asked about the Civil War in December.

“I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War, and do you think it starts with an ‘s’ and ends with a ‘lavery’?” Edebiri asked.

“Yup, I probably should’ve said that the first time,” Haley said before tossing to the show’s intro with the “Live from New York” phrase.

Haley’s appearance on the program arrives as Trump continues to lead her by over 30% of the vote in South Carolina, according to an average of polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

Nikki Haley appeared on SNL tonight.



