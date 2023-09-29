Why a Top Consulting Firm Is Advising Hollywood Execs to Be Careful About How They Deploy AI

Artificial intelligence is the topic of many entertainment industry conversations these days – whether because of its hoped-for benefits or fears that it could replace creatives, such as writers and actors.

Case in point: the Writers Guild of America’s tentative deal with Hollywood studios and streamers secured protections against AI writing or rewriting original material or being used as “source material” to adapt. Writers can still use AI as a tool if the company they are working for allows it, but they cannot be required to use it. Companies must also disclose if they are giving writers any AI-generated material during the writing process. Plus, the WGA reserved the right to assert that exploitation of writers’ material to train AI is prohibited.

Management consulting firm Bain & Co., for a new research report, analyzed how Hollywood should use such new technologies as AI, LED volumes and game engines, which productions such as The Mandalorian have used.

Its recommendation on whether AI should be explored as a replacement for writers, actors and visual artists. “Studios should spurn that path, but they can use technology to reduce budgets by pulling more of the production process up front and streamlining production and post-production.” And the analysis notes: “The savings will enable studios to make more quality content for less.”

Nicole Magoon, London-based partner at Bain and a leader in its media & entertainment practice, was the lead author of the analysis paper. She talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the opportunities and challenges of new technologies, why training is key to culture change, and why creative and business interests don’t have to be at odds.

You and your colleagues at Bain dove deep into newer technologies that provide opportunities for creatives and business people. Help me understand where we stand on the use of these technologies and how aggressive or not your estimates are for the time and financial savings they could bring.

We looked at all these cool things, LED volumes and all these advanced production techniques. But just because they are out there doesn’t mean they have been widely adopted yet. What’s so fascinating is that we were actually pretty conservative in what we estimated. This is based on what you can do today, right now with what’s already out there. It’s not even touching all the potential of what could be. These are conservative estimates, and we feel really good about what is already out there and the potential that can be unlocked.

AI is obviously one of the key technologies that has been in focus with the Hollywood strikes and beyond. Can you delineate between generative AI and other technologies your report analyzed, such as LED walls and game engines, or how much do they overlap? If there is a way to break out AI, how big a part of the impact your team modeled does that have?

That’s really interesting. For example, we talk about game engines and LED volumes, but LED volumes have backgrounds that are powered by game engines, and game engines are being shaped by generative AI. So it is impossible to separate it out. I would say we were probably the most conservative with generative AI because that is expanding so much. And also because we want to be respectful of the places in the creative process where generative AI is not welcomed by the creative community.

I think within a creative business, which media and entertainment fundamentally is, you have to respect the talent and the creative process that’s going into it. And just because generative AI can do something, it doesn’t mean that it’s a good idea to make it do something. Because that isn’t necessarily the way that you are going to get the best results out of your creative talent that’s really driving the innovative ideas and creativity that makes this business so special.

So in things like LED volumes and game engines, limited amounts of generative AI are already being used, and our estimated incorporate that. But we are not assuming that generative AI is writing scripts or anything like that. We think that would get real pushback from the creative community, that wouldn’t be accepted as part of the creative process and is not something we are recommending companies do. That would damage those relationships that drive the business.

So it sounds like you can’t really say what percentage of the savings you have modeled could be driven by AI versus other technologies, right?

Actually, the portion we have assumed from AI is pretty small. The majority of the benefits comes from some of those other pieces around game engines and LED walls. But again, there is an AI component in those. And we do have some things in there, for example, localization and subtitles, and things like that, that are great super-repetitive use cases to have AI plugged in on. There is so much other production technology I wouldn’t want to get overlooked. But AI absolutely is a component of it.

There’s also so much that’s unknown with AI. There are a few things we mentioned in the piece about just making really sure that you have worked out things with the creative community and having an understanding of the IP that’s being used and using compensation models that are appropriate to be respectful of the creative community. That technology should be a tool to support the creative industries, it should not be something that feels like it’s destroying creative industries. If it is, then we’re doing it wrong.

Could you share any thoughts on the AI elements of the WGA deal based on the details we have heard so far?

There were three things I really liked about it. One, it respected human creativity as the heart of the industry, in that the studios agreed not to require the use of AI during the writing process, and the writers can lead on where AI might be useful as a tool. Two, I love the transparency around disclosing whether AI-generated material is used, because it allows for informed and thoughtful dialogue as these technologies evolve. Finally, I thought it was critical that the WGA retained its ability to challenge how writers’ material is used to train AI — creative professionals need to be compensated for their creative output, and these models are too nascent to make a call on how that’s going to work.

I noticed that your paper emphasized that it’s not all about financial cost opportunities, but also saving time. How key is that and where do these opportunities lie?

There are so many ways that we can use technology in pre-production to free up production time and costs, for example with things like visual representations, things on which you spend too much time on VFX in post-production right now. Or even just pre-planning shots in a game engine. So you could see in a video game-type world what the film is going to actually look like, not just a shot list. Actually visualizing it can save you time when setting up those shots, and it can limit reshoots. It can also lower time in post-production as you do more of that visual investment upfront. So you are still having those human-created stories supported by technology to give you more time and more budget to make more human-created stories, which is really exciting.

Your report mentions blocking out scenes in the game engine. How does that work for people not familiar with game engines?

In the most simplistic of forms, a game engine is a software tool that can help you build a video game world and create scenes in that format. So imagine that you could use that engine and that tool to block out shots and scenes and look at what they would look like in a video game world. This is the most basic use case, we are not even talking about more visually intensive sort of fantasies. You can actually do some of the production in the game engine itself, do virtual creation in a more robust process, so there is just much less you’d have to do later on. For example, if I already know what it’s going to look like when the sun is falling on this character from this angle, then I already know how I need to set the lighting up in the scene, and I don’t have to reshoot it three different times. And that means that I can accomplish it in a shorter amount of time.

There are camera angles, there are lighting angles, there is just so much to consider – production is not a simple process, and a lot of it is very physical and very manual. So if you can shorten even a little bit of that by having more of a sense by seeing a game engine version, it can be a really exciting experience. It’s sort of like doing a mock-up version in advance.

That generates time savings. Time on sets is very expensive. So there are cost savings and time savings, both of which are really valuable in this world.

Your report also mentions LED volumes, which are giant LED walls used for productions.

Yes, you can link them up with those game engines to sort of project a world all around. That’s really exciting and different from a green screen because the world can actually move and be shaped with you. The lighting is all part of it, the way that the physical environment is reacting is all part of it. And you can combine that with physical set elements that the actors have within the volume to create this sort of hybrid virtual-physical production.

LED volumes are expensive, so they are better for the big sci-fi fantasy blockbusters at this stage. But it’s really exciting what you can do with them. And it not only cuts down on things like the need to do lighting but also post-production, because you have done so much of the visual effects in the setup in pre-production.

Is the high cost a key reason for why some of these technologies are not used more widely yet? Or are they just too new?

I think the newness of the technology is absolutely part of it. We had three examples in the report, including smaller budget films with much lower visual effects work, and you can still find savings within them.

I think that cultural change is hard in any industry. And when you are asking people to change a creative process that they’ve done for a long time and that works for them, that’s a scary-, risky-feeling thing. The media industry isn’t known for being incredibly fast-moving with technology. And a lot of the decision-making for creative projects doesn’t tend to be centralized. It’s not like in certain industries where the corporate headquarters is making all the decisions. A lot of times these are individual productions, and individual producers and directors are making their own decisions about what feels right for their projects. So there are certainly also cultural barriers to change. The industry is going to have to find ways to do this because if it wants to keep creating great art at the volume that companies are creating, budgets are getting really high. As revenue pools shift to streaming, there’s pressure. So the people who are able to incorporate the new technologies are really going to be at a tremendous advantage, both in terms of having time savings and budget savings, giving them a little breathing room to make more content and compete in this difficult environment.

So I think that people will have to go this way, but it is hard. You can’t underestimate how hard it is. I don’t think it’s fair to say to these companies “well, there’s a massive gain in efficiency, you should just be doing it.” You also need to train people. It requires getting people comfortable with new processes, it requires teaching them the tools. You can’t just say, “use a game engine.” You have to teach people how to use game engines. You must also make sure you are sensitive to how the change is implemented and that it doesn’t feel like this scary mandate, but that you are showing people the benefit.

Is it just me or are you emphasizing that business and financial interests and creative interests don’t necessarily have to be in conflict with each other?

If a business is approaching it with sort of a hostile lens, that’s not the right approach. It needs to be about how can these tools support and enhance the creative output in a way that will drive efficiencies for our business as well free up more time and reduce cost that (can go into) creating more.

Part of the tension is this fear that the technology is going to be used in ways that will try to replace creatives in a way that damages the creative process. And that is where businesses have to be careful and not do that. That’s when it’s going to become an antagonistic battle. But if it’s more about supporting creatives with tools that don’t disrupt their creative process, but make things more efficient, and free up budget and time, that’s a positive. If companies are trying to use AI to write scripts etc, that’s just going to alienate people, destroy creative relationships and ultimately not lead to great creative product.

You have referenced the opportunity to pull forward more work into the pre-production process. How would this change the traditional production mindset in Hollywood?

This is actually one of the most interesting things we thought about. If you think conceptually about how it would reshape the industry, it is shifting time out of production and post-production and into pre-production. So it’s not that you don’t need visual effects in post, it’s just that you need far fewer in post if you are doing far more in pre. So it’s a shifting of the value chain and the time and the money spent because you are doing much more of that visual work, that setup work, that pre-planning work.

Then, in the actual production itself, if you use virtual elements, you are able to do it much more efficiently. So you shrink that production time and cost, you shrink that post-production time and cost. You expand the pre-production time and costs, but you are shrinking the overall time and cost. If you think about the future of the industry, you are going to see that value chain shift earlier.

Which part of your Bain report do you expect will shock or surprise people the most?

There’s the overarching message that you can take time and cost out of production and post-production and shift it into pre-production. But I think the most controversial thing is that you can use technology tools in a way to support creativity. But you need to be really careful in how you do it.

Whenever you are introducing change and new technology, there’s the potential for sensitivity, there’s the potential to disrupt things in ways you can’t anticipate. And so you have to be really careful about the way you employ these technologies, and you have to keep creatives and creativity at the center and the heart of the business. Everyone forgets about the training and the cultural aspect, it’s really important to not forget about that because this isn’t about just dropping in a tech solution and making it happen. This is really thinking about how you get the most out of the creative process with the new tools that are available to us. Let’s figure out how to use it in a way that makes our lives easier and opens up creative possibilities we didn’t have before. And then taking that extra time and budget and funneling it back into the creative process, because we all want more creative output.

