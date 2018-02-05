Why is Tony Stark's hand missing in Infinity War?

From Digital Spy

A new trailer landed for Avengers: Infinity War at the Super Bowl and we're not going to lie, it looks amazing. With the release only just around the corner (April 27), the movie feels so close that we can almost smell it. Having said that, the plot has been kept pretty well hidden so far.

However, the latest trailer does give us a few pointers. For a start we get a proper look at Captain America's new shields, more of Thanos's purple bonce, plus a Thor/Rocket/teen Groot team-up. But what we also noticed is the state of Stark's hand and what it might mean for the story.

View photos Photo credit: Disney More

If this brief shot we see Stark's suit forming around his body as he removes his sunglasses with a hand that looks to be completely mechanical. Given he's not also going, "Ouch! Ouch! My blingin' hand!", we're going to go ahead and assume it's now part of the suit and not part of him.

Stark has a history of going through multiple physical changes in the comics, and at various times has been a cyborg, and indeed a disembodied AI – he's even backed up his 'essence' so he could be downloaded should something bad happen to his body – how very Stark!

We've been promised that Infinity War will include fatalities. Indeed Marvel has promised us the "deadliest showdown of all time" so we're expecting at least one major character to be knocked off, and of course Stark, who began the franchise back in 2008, is our best bet.

View photos Photo credit: Disney More

Not only would it be a poetic and impactful ending to the franchise, but the possibility of having him pop up later via technology is massively appealing. Certainly in one storyline, he returns as an AI to mentor a new young hero – perhaps if he does go totally cyber, we'll see him pop back to share his wisdom with Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man – Spidey's second outing marks the first film of Phase 4.

We're jumping the gun a bit, we're aware. What we can say is that at certain points in the trailers, Stark has two human hands, so somewhere between the start and the end, a 'behanding' and a 'cyborginning' take place.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like