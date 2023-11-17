Why Salma Hayek Celebrates a ‘Double’ Christmas for Her Husband's Family (Exclusive)
Salma Hayek chats with ET about her new project, ‘El Sabor de la Navidad (The Flavor of Christmas),’ which is streaming now on Vix.
Salma Hayek chats with ET about her new project, ‘El Sabor de la Navidad (The Flavor of Christmas),’ which is streaming now on Vix.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
"I hate horror films, and I don’t watch them," says actress.
A great gift idea, family can keep their entire library in one small, sleek tablet that comes with a special pen.
Not a fan of excessive consumerism during the holiday season? Consider having yourself a "Little Women" Christmas. The post What’s the ‘Little Women Christmas’ trend that’s been taking over TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.
Salt & Straw, the ice cream company Johnson is an investor in, has created two new holiday ice cream cakes inspired by the superstar. We tried 'em — and here's what we thought.
Rapper, who stars in new Disney+ Christmas movie "Dashing Through the Snow," explains the origin of his initial hip-hop name — and why it was destined to fail.
The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show is a wrap — for press, anyway. The highlights include the SUV that'll make or break Lucid, Amazon's auto fixation, a pickup that calls Tesla's Cybertruck to mind and a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero that two gearheads somehow launched into orbit (not really). The LA Auto Show floor was subdued this year, thanks at least in part to the absence of Stellantis, which owns Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler and a host of other brands.
The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro streaming device is on sale for $170 as part of a Black Friday deal via Amazon. That’s a record low for the gadget and knocks $30 from the MSRP.
We question the wisdom of making a $200 handheld that only streams games from your PS5.
Elgato's latest Stream Deck is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon and from Elgato.