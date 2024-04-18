Why Queen Letizia of Spain Sat to Greet Guests in Her Ballgown at State Banquet in the Netherlands

The Queen of Spain had a relatable reason for saying hello while sitting down

Alamy Live News Queen Letizia of Spain sits and speaks to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands before the state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on April 17, 2024.

Queen Letizia of Spain was in sparkling form at the state banquet during her royal visit to the Netherlands, but some wondered why she was seated while greeting guests at the glittering gala.

The Queen of Spain, 51, wore the Diamond Loop Tiara with a voluminous blue ballgown by Spanish brand The 2nd Skin CO. at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on April 17, where she was photographed sitting down while greeting guests. Queen Letizia was the only royal seated during the ceremonial welcome with her husband, King Felipe, and their hosts, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, for a relatable reason.

It's widely reported that Queen Letizia suffers from foot problems, and her seated position may have been more comfortable at the state banquet. The royal has also recently stuck to stylish flats or kitten heels rather than sky-high stilettos in her shoe choices.

Alamy Live News Queen Letizia of Spain smiles besideQueen Maxima of the Netherlands before the state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on April 17, 2024.

Queen Letizia also sat for a formal portrait that preceded the diplomatic dinner, taking a spot in the front row alongside the also seated King Felipe, 56, King Willem-Alexander, 56, and Queen Maxima, 52.

Three other members of the Dutch royal family rounded out the ranks by standing behind the monarchs and their wives. Willem and Maxima’s eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, the future queen of the Netherlands, stood at the center, flanked by her great-aunt Princess Margriet and her grandmother Princess Beatrix, the former queen who abdicated in 2013.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty (Front row, from left) Queen Letizia of Spain, King Felipe of Spain, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and (back row, from left) Princess Margriet, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands at the state banquet on April 17, 2024.

Queen Letizia stood to raise a glass following the Kings' speeches at the glam banquet, which capped the first night of the two-day state visit. Both King Willem-Alexander and King Felipe spoke about the special relationship between their nations and referenced the sweet fact that Willem-Alexander and Maxima first met in Spain.

"Spain has a special place in our hearts. First of all, because it was in your country that our life together began. We were at the Feria de Abril in Seville 25 years ago. The sparks began to fly. The rest is history," King Willem-Alexander said in his address, which prompted a bright smile from his wife and laughs from the Spanish royal couple.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty From left: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Felipe of Spain, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Letizia of Spain attend a state banquet on April 17, 2024.

Willem-Alexander met the Argentinian-born Maxima Zorreguieta at Seville’s spring fair in April 1999, where the future King introduced himself simply as "Alexander." Maxima, who then worked in banking in New York, reportedly didn’t believe him when he eventually revealed his identity as a member of the Dutch royal family!

After a transatlantic courtship, the couple announced their engagement in March 2001 and married in February 2002. They went on to welcome three daughters — Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, 18, and Princess Ariane, 17.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (center) gives a speech at the state banquet on April 17, 2024.

During his address at the state banquet, the monarch expressed his gratitude to Felipe and Letizia for their part in making it possible for Princess Amalia to safely study abroad in Spain. The Princess of Orange is a student at the University of Amsterdam, but she quietly studied in Spain after security threats prevented her from continuing to live in student housing in her home country in 2022.

"Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid. From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam. This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves," King Willem-Alexander said. "A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I'd like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and to everyone else who helped arrange this."

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty (From left) Princess Ariane of The Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, Princess Amalia of The Netherlands and Princess Alexia of The Netherlands on December 22, 2023.

The state banquet held in honor of the Spanish royals doubled as an exciting milestone for the Princess of Orange — her first state banquet. Though Princess Amalia is currently focused on school (like many other royal heirs to the throne of her generation), she occasionally joins her parents for special occasions like royal weddings.

On April 18, she tagged along for the final reception of Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s state visit to the Netherlands.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty (From left) Queen Letizia of Spain, King Felipe of Spain, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and Princess Amalia of The Netherlands attend a reception hosted by the Spanish royals at the Straat Museum on April 18, 2024 in Amsterdam.

