Why are people boycotting Pizza Hut? What to know about the latest controversy

Pizza Hut is facing consumer boycotts after the chain reportedly provided free meals to soldiers on Israeli military bases.

On Jan. 19, Pizza Hut Israel reposted an Instagram story from user @alex_shults that depicted two smiling soldiers holding stacks of Pizza Hut pizza boxes, implying the chain had provided the meals to soldiers for free. The story expired after 24 hours and can no longer be viewed on Instagram.

Palestinian news agencies including the Quds News Network began resharing screenshots of the posts on Instagram and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, sparking supporters of Palestinian rights to boycott the chain's products.

In recent months, advocacy groups have also encouraged boycotts against other brands perceived to support Israel, like Starbucks, which saw boycotts and protests from union members after the company sued over social media posts in support of the Palestinian people were posted on a union account.

Pizza Hut has not publicly responded to the boycotts nor verified that the pizzas were provided to soldiers for free.

Israeli soldiers expressing gratitude to Pizza Hut franchises in Israel for providing free meals to military bases. pic.twitter.com/kTYp1I7hNW — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2024

It isn't the first time Pizza Hut Israel has been boycotted

Pizza Hut Israel is no stranger to boycotts.

In May 2017, Pizza Hut came under fire after an advertisement was shared online by the chain's Israeli branch. The ad appeared to mock Palestinian prisoners who where on a hunger strike. The ad used a photoshopped image of a prisoner eating Pizza Hut pizza inside his cell.

Social media users and advocacy groups including the BDS movement began using the hashtag #boycott_pizzahut in response to the ad.

Pizza Hut later deleted the ad, apologized and reportedly fired the PR firm that created the ad.

Why are people boycotting Starbucks? What to know

Reach the reporter at endia.fontanez@gannett.com. Follow @EndiaFontanez on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Support local journalism and subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why boycott Pizza Hut? What to know about the latest controversy