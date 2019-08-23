Why Some Men Are Obsessed With Inseminating as Many Women as Possible

Click here to read the full article.

In 2011, a woman shopping at the Sunflower Market in Albuquerque, New Mexico was offered a yogurt sample by Anthony Garcia, a grocery store employee. When she tasted the sample, she noticed it tasted strange, and spit it out on the floor. After testing her spit against a DNA sample, police later confirmed that the yogurt was tainted with semen — specifically, that of Garcia, who had ejaculated inside the samples and handed them out to unsuspecting shoppers.

The case was covered by tabloids across the country, in large part because of how nauseating Garcia’s crime was. (He later pleaded guilty to tampering with food and was sentenced to two years in prison.) It also led people to wonder exactly why Garcia would do such a thing. “Obviously there is something sexually disordered there with the huge level of non-consent involved,” says Dr. David Ley, a clinical psychologist who specializes in issues related to human sexuality. But the strange case of Anthony Garcia also points to something that is arguably more universal, if not just as taboo, which Ley summarizes as “this very strange identification that some men have with their sperm.” A male friend on GChat put it somewhat less clinically: “Some men just want to watch the world burn — and some men just want to cum all over it.”

When taken to a criminal extent, nowhere was this impulse more apparent than in a recent New York Times report on fertility doctors impregnating unwitting female patients with their own sperm, rather than that of a donor. Due to the relative lack of regulation in the fertility industry, it wasn’t until the advent of DNA tests that many children of these patients discovered their true parentage, resulting in many patients feeling traumatized and violated; one Texas legislator aiming to introduce a bill prohibiting fertility fraud likened the actions of these men to rape.

The piece provided shocking detail on how specialists were able to get away with doing this for years, often fathering dozens of children in the process. Yet it focused relatively little on why men would actually be driven to impregnate dozens of women with their own sperm, totally without their patients’ consent. While one law professor quoted in the piece said that some of these cases of medical malfeasance could be attributed to financial incentive, with doctors hoping to increase the odds of successful implantation with their own sperm, she said many of the doctors likely “had power reasons for doing this — mental health issues, narcissistic issues.”

These motives are underscored by the fact that the fertility specialists in the piece are far from alone in hatching such plans. Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier accused of sex trafficking who took his own life in prison earlier this month, allegedly had a scheme to “use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies” as a way to “strengthen” the gene pool, as the New York Times reported in July. While there is no indication that the plan would have been illegal or nonconsensual, those who spoke with Epstein about it found it “far-fetched and disturbing” due to its roots in eugenics, the racist (and thoroughly debunked) belief that the human race can be improved by selectively breeding various desirable traits. Testimony from a former sex slave during the trial of Keith Raniere, the leader of the alleged “sex cult” NXIVM, also revealed that Raniere had similar plans to spread his DNA, at one point growing enraged when one NXIVM member trying to conceive with her partner refused to use his sperm.

In the case of these men, the roots of this desire are fairly obvious: if you’re a wealthy, powerful megalomaniac, there’s arguably no greater testament to your own narcissism than wanting to systematically populate the world with dozens of replicas of you. But to a degree, the desire to “spread one’s seed” is rooted in biology, and is arguably as old as time. And throughout history, many high-powered men have fathered hundreds, if not thousands, of children. According to DNA research, one Sixteenth Century Qing dynasty ruler may have as many as 1.5 million male descendants in modern-day China, while an estimated one in 200 men alive today are reportedly descended from Mongolian warrior Genghis Khan (a 2003 National Geographic story on these findings refers to Genghis Khan as a “prolific lover” — questionable phrasing, given that most of these pregnancies were likely the result of rape). Given this history, it could be argued that the desire to spread one’s DNA is hard-wired. “Many men want to spread their seed. Where it gets interesting is the way these guys wrap some of their identity and power up in this idea of putting their seed in other people,” says Ley, the clinical psychologist.