Why we love Wild Book Company: A daughter's quest to continue her mother's legacy

This week we have Wild Book Company in Newfane, Vermont!

What’s your store’s story?

Wild Book Company was formerly Olde & New England Books — my mother's seasonal bookstore for almost 30 years. After she died, I wanted to keep the bookstore going but with my own vision. Wild Book Company carries a well-curated collection of new and used books that inspire adventure, highlight creativity and innovation, and celebrate the natural world.

What makes your independent bookstore unique?

Molly Hill took over the Wild Book Company, formerly Olde & New England Books, from her mother in Newfane, Vermont.

The store is in a beautifully refurbished barn that once was a theater. Customers consistently comment on the space and the feel of the store as it is welcoming, open and filled with natural light and wood. This is my first year and I have a lot of events I'd like to bring to the store next season. Among them are reading groups (I do host two), movie nights, arts and crafts classes, book talks and author visits, musical evenings and game/puzzle nights. I love being in the store and sharing new (and old) titles with readers.

As a semi-retired elementary teacher, I love finding the right children's books for young readers. And I love how Wild Book Company is becoming a part of this wonderful village in Vermont while continuing my mother's legacy. I try to find new voices and ideas for my book selections whether they are diverse authors or books about race, culture, gender, and identity. I'm most proud that I'm actually making this whole bookstore idea/vision become a reality (which has been even more challenging as I live most of the year in California)!

What's your favorite section in your store?

I really love the New Arrivals section (which has both fiction and non-fiction, and children's/YA) and of course wish I had time to read them all!

What book do you love to recommend to customers and why?

Most recently, I've been recommending two. The first is "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus. I love the strong female protagonist among the oafish, unenlightened men in science that surround her, and I love the unique characterizations and relationships in the book. The second is "The Plot" by Jean Hanff Korelitz. This is a great story within a story with a good amount of suspense.

What book do you think deserves more attention and why?

"Long Way Down" by Jason Reynolds. This is such a creatively written book about a young Black boy who is dealing with his brother's death and coming face-to-face with the sad outcomes of violence. As he is riding the elevator down to seek revenge, he is visited by people who make him question what he is about to do. Also, poetry books deserve more attention!

Wild Book Company, formerly Olde & New England Books, has been a family business for more than 30 years in Newfane, Vermont.

What book or series are you most excited about coming out in the next few months and why?

There is a new memoir coming out in November by Rush bassist Geddy Lee that looks good. I'm interested in musicians' lives and experiences and his story looks especially compelling and overarching.

Why is shopping at local, independent bookstores important?

You are building relationships and community when you shop locally, and you're contributing to the local economy when you choose an independent bookstore. You are also getting a unique experience specific to that local, independent bookstore and that's important because life is richer when you have positive, personalized experiences.

What are some of your store's upcoming events, programs, or partnerships you would like to share?

Wild Book Company hosted a pop-up bookstore for the 21st annual Brattleboro Literary Festival (Oct. 13-15, 2023) where all the author's books for the event were on sale along with select titles from the store. Sixty authors came and was a very successful — and engaging and well-attended — literary fest.

