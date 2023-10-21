Why we love the three generations of booksellers at Happy Medium Books Cafe

Local independent bookstores have never been more important. With fair access to literature under political attack, bookstores are a bulwark against censorship and an asset to the communities they serve.

Each week we profile an independent bookstore, discovering what makes each one special and getting their expert book recommendations.

This week we have Happy Medium Books Cafe in Jacksonville, Florida.

What’s your store’s story?

Happy Medium Books Cafe was a very personal journey, which beautifully morphed into the lives of three generations (mother, daughter, and granddaughter) sharing their love for literature, books, coffee and community. We are a creative, customer service and community focused team. Our Hispanic American women-owned small business is located in the heart of Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Riverside neighborhood.

What makes your independent bookstore unique?

We are mothers, daughters, and advocates for unity and empowerment for all within our community. We bring our expertise of literature, coffee, and a little of "Abuelita's" recipes — made in-house and with much love.

What's your favorite section in your store?

Our store is sectioned in three. We have the main book section, the cafe and social space section, and our dedicated children's area where we have cute little chairs for the kiddos to hang out and read. My favorite section is the front of the house by our beautiful historic door and the main windows, where I enjoy seeing the beautiful afternoon sunset. It is also the first space where we welcome our guests and get to know them.

What book do you love to recommend to customers and why?

My personal favorite is "East of Eden" by John Steinbeck. Not only is he one of my favorite authors, but his works have warranted him coveted awards — the Nobel Prize for Literature and the Pulitzer Prize. His stories continue to be relatable, and all of his works beautifully embrace life with compassion and humility, while embodying the human spirit.

What book do you think deserves more attention and why?

"Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt, because in a way I feel that I am living this remarkable and unique book. It teaches you to look into your past in a new light, and that nothing is impossible. I opened Happy Medium Books Cafe on an utter whim, with no experience, a painful past, and just the guts to go for it.

What upcoming books or series are you most excited about and why?

"Family Meal: A Novel" by Bryan Washington and "Wellness" by Nathan Hill. I truly hope to find the time to read these beautiful works of fiction. I am very drawn to stories and books that are relatable and humbling.

Why is shopping at independent bookstores important?

I think of the scene in "You've Got Mail" when the Fox family has no remorse whatsoever in shutting down the Shop Around the Corner. Books should be a reminder to everyone, that not all that is big and fancy is meaningful and or has a wonderful story.

What are some of your store's events, programs, or partnerships you would like to share?

We are excited to announce our upcoming children's story hour, writer's workshops, Spanish book club, book and wine club, sidewalk free library, and so much more!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Happy Medium Books Cafe in Florida helmed by three generations