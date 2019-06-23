Why Lo Bosworth Turned Down 'The Hills: New Beginnings'

From Marie Claire

It was basically impossible for anyone to dislike Lo Bosworth when she joined The Hills cast in season two (and, of course, Laguna Beach before that), which is why fans were disappointed to learn The Lo-Down author wouldn't be coming back for the show's upcoming reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering June 24.

Last summer, Lo was asked on the Conversations with Maria Menounos podcast whether or not she planned to join the cast. In typical Lo fashion, she giggled and replied no, although she admitted she was asked to.

"For me, I'm just really not that interested in going down that rabbit hole...reality TV was an interesting experience," she told Menounos. "I'm acutely aware of the platform it has provided for me, and I feel extremely fortunate to have the experience because I have this life now because of it. I don't know these people who are on the show-I know them, but I don't have a relationship with any of them."

Menounos even asked if Lo would change her mind if Lauren said yes to the show, but without hesitation she still replied no and said she has no interest in reality TV anymore, which, TBH, good for her! She hasn't talked to former pals like Audrina in years (you can hear more about that below).

So, what is Lo doing instead of the show, and what has she been doing since The Hills wrapped in 2010?



She released her first book, The Lo-Down, in 2011.

After launching her lifestyle website of the same name, Bosworth wrote a book about love and dating, and incorporated stories from Laguna Beach and The Hills.

Two years later, she co-founded Revelry House, which eventually led to creating a YouTube channel.

Revelry House helped people throw awesome parties, and ultimately just be all-around-great hosts. "We're no longer in business, unfortunately, but it was a fantastic experience to build [something] out of nothing. We sold a party in a box: We gave you all the plates and cups and decorations, and also taught you how to use them," Bosworth told Cosmo in 2015. "When we shut down the business, I decided to attend culinary school to really follow my passion for food and cooking."

She also launched a feminine hygiene company, Love Wellness, in 2016.

Bosworth told Elle, "I never thought that I would literally be The Vagina Lady, but here I am all of a sudden as The Vagina Lady, and it's great!" Same.

She's currently dating a former Shark Tank contestant.

Honestly, wouldn't you? His name is Jimmy DeCicco and they look adorable together.











She just launched a podcast called, "I Love Wellness with Lo Bosworth."

The podcast will focus on body positivity by creating a platform where women can share their personal health struggles. Oddly enough, there aren't too many details on the podcast at the moment, but we'll make sure to update this post as soon as there are.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 at 10 p.m. EST on MTV.

