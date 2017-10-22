Why Kit Harington Cried While Reading Last ‘Game of Thrones’ Script (Video)

No one is going to miss “Game of Thrones” when it airs for the final time in 2019 as much as Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington, who cried during the read-through of the HBO hit’s last script.

“I know everything now,” the actor told BBC’s “The One Show.”

“You have to remember that eight years of it — no one really cares about it more than us,” he said during Friday’s U.K. talk show.

“It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in,” he continued. “School, drama school, anything. I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person. Not only you’re attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it.”

The entire cast has sworn to keep the show’s finale a secret for the next year and a half. “[I was told], ‘Don’t tell them you’re filming. Don’t take pictures in Belfast. Don’t do all of that,'” Harington said. “It’s on lockdown!”

One last thing we must prepare you for: Harington also said that when “Game of Thrones” is over and done, those glorious wavy locks of his are getting chopped off. (He talks about that at the 7:50 mark.)

“I’ve loved having long hair but it’s just the continual strange fascination and interview with it that I find bizarre,” he said.

No we’re crying.

Watch the full interview below, with talk about “Game of Thrones” picking up at the 12:40 mark.

