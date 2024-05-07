Why Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala Sweater Has the Internet Divided

Originally appeared on E! Online

The internet is sweating over Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala look.

As stars descended upon New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6 dressed in glamorous attire, the Kardashians star raised eyebrows with an unsuspecting accessory. In addition to her custom Maison Margiela Couture dress, which featured silver floral embellishments across a waist-cinching corset and sheer skirt, Kim donned a fuzzy gray sweater for her walk down the red carpet. (Click here for all the star sightings.)

And given how fashion's biggest night usually brings out to most lavish looks, the internet was utterly perplexed by the 43-year-old's choice to pair her high-glam gown with such a casual-looking cardigan.

"Kim Kardashian is definitely giving had an outfit malfunction," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "and threw on a sweater but she still ate."

Meanwhile, another user quipped, "Kim's dress had to have broken somehow bc there's no way that ugly a— rag of a sweater was part of it."

However, since this year's Met Gala centers around the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit, some people felt the pullover was an intentional nod to the theme.

"Her little sweater is adorable," an X user wrote, while another suggested that it could be "functional" once inside the building. "on theme. gorgeous. oh my haute couture. YES. love the structure. sleepy- but elegant. like she's wrapped in a sheet."

So, what's the real story behind the cardigan? As it turns out, it is part of Kim's outfit. As seen in Instagram photos taken in a professional studio prior to her arrival, the 43-year-old posed with the cardigan wrapped around her shoulders like a shawl.

She also explained the story behind the cozy shrug, sharing that it's a reference to "the wildest night of my life in a garden."

"I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater," she told Vogue, "and threw it on and had to get to work."

But she wasn't the only Kardashian at the Met Gala. Keep reading to see Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner—as well as more stars—on the red carpet.

