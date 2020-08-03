Why Keke Palmer "Expected" Her GMA Show to Be Canceled

Keke Palmer appeared on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and shared why she wasn't surprised Strahan, Sara and Keke was canceled.

"When the pandemic hit, that's what became all on our minds—was the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID," the 26-year-old actress said. "So, I kind of knew that, you know, if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much later because our show is really about an audience."

Palmer then explained that while her GMA3 show with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines focused on news, it also featured entertainment segments that produced "really fun conversations" and a "lighthearted" atmosphere.

"So, the time is a different time now," she continued. "Some of the conversation has changed, and I think that just kind of pushed SSK out. So, I expected it."

ABC announced the suspension of Strahan, Sara and Keke in March. The network replaced the show with a news program about the global coronavirus pandemic called What You Need to Know. Then, in July, reports spread that Strahan, Sara and Keke was being canceled entirely.

At the time, some fans wondered if the move had anything to do with Palmer speaking out about racial injustice in America. However, the TV personality set the record straight alongside an Instagram post that read, "Ain't it weird how Keke Palmer was seen protesting and preaching to the police about racism in our country then ABC decides to cancel her show."

"I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a Black person that you will in some way be punished," Palmer began. "I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV."

She then wrote about how "the reality" was she "never signed to SSK as one would a seasonal show."

"This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' … see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer," she continued. "That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves."

Palmer added she hates "talking about business because it can seem a bit weird and gets quite technical lol."

"But when I see such fearmongering comments, I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job!" she wrote. "I'm sure it can and has before, but let's also recognize when it has not. That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see. Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings OVERFLOW and connect to those that are like-minded and not with those that are not. Do not believe this lie. Stay courageous and stay true because GOD HAS YOU ALWAYS."

Watch the video to see Palmer's interview with Andy Cohen and Gizelle Bryant.

