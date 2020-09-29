Why Jennifer Aniston Recently Considered Quitting Acting

After 30 years of experience in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston contemplated walking away from the business.

The Morning Show actress has had major success recently as a result of her acclaimed performance in the Apple+ series, for which she garnered Emmy and Golden Globe nods. Still, though her star has been shining brightly, as she revealed during a new episode of the SmartLess podcast, a different project had her thinking about an exit from the industry.

During the interview, co-hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Aniston was asked what was the closest she ever got to quitting the business.

"I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind," she answered, "which it never did before." The actress clarified that she thought about it before The Morning Show, but after a different "unprepared project" she had completed that, in her words, "sucked the life out of me."

"I don't know if this is what interests me," she recalled thinking.

Jennifer Aniston's Best Roles

As for what she would do instead, the answer is not unexpected. "Interior design, probably," Aniston told the co-hosts of her alternate job, if she had to pick. "I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me."

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery More

If she ever does step away from show business, there are a few projects she will look back on with the most fondness. When asked what the most favorite job she's ever had is, Aniston listed off a few highlights.

"I loved, well, obviously Friends," she said. "That's a no brainer...I would have to say that would be number one."

Aniston also called out a beloved co-star. "I always love shooting with [Adam] Sandler. Just Go With It was super fun," she noted. "We've known each other since we were 19." The two also co-starred in Murder Mystery and have another project together coming up.

As for the movie she would consider her favorite experience, Aniston named the 2014 drama, Cake.

"That was an experience that was creatively fulfilling," she said. "Everything I imagined as an actor I'd be completely afraid of and suck at, I didn't so bad."