Why Jay Cutler Really Deleted Instagram After Kristin Cavallari Reunited With Stephen Colletti

It seems like it's no coincidence that Jay Cutler deleted his Instagram just hours after Kristin Cavallari shared a photo of her reunion with ex Stephen Colletti.

A source tells E! News, "In the wake of the photo, Jay was getting a lot of heat on social media. He was over it and deleted his account." It's unclear what type of comments were being made to Jay, as his account was wiped from the social media app all together.

Though the former pro footballer didn't post often, his followers were dismayed to see that all the videos of his hunt for a "chicken serial killer" are no longer available for viewing. That weeks-long saga came to an end in July, when Jay discovered that a raccoon was responsible for killing his chickens.

In addition to his investigation into the chickens' deaths, Jay would share a glimpse into his life on the ranch, where he and Kristin formerly lived together with their three kids.

Kristin has since moved into a new home in the Nashville area, which she bought shortly after their divorce announcement in April. At the time, a source shared the reality star was excited to have a "fresh start" following the split, and "in the process of decorating and making it a home."

However, a source now hints that Jay doesn't share the same feelings as Kristin. "With the way things are progressing, I think he's actually starting to regret the divorce," the insider shares.

Divorce proceedings are well underway, with the Very Cavallari stars "amicably" working to untangle their finances.

They also seem to have found common ground in their new relationship as partners, rather than a couple, as evident in their supportive Instagram posts for one another. On Father's Day, Kristin wrote, "Happy (late) Father's Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how."

Meanwhile, the source confirms Kristin and Stephen are not dating, despite the cozy photo.

Nonetheless, fans were up in arms over the sight of Kristin sitting in the lap of her ex. Multiple celebrities, including Jana Kramer, voiced their support for the Laguna Beach reunion. After all, both Kristin and Stephen are single and ready to mingle.