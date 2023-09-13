Why did Wyclef Jean mysteriously say 'Free the wave!' at the MTV VMAs? We have the answer

No, Wyclef Jean hasn't suddenly discovered the joys of surfing at the Jersey Shore.

Rather, his somewhat cryptic call to “Free the wave!” on the Tuesday, Sept. 12, MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center appeared to have been a call of support for an incarcerated Newark hip-hop stand out.

Tsu Surf, also known as Rahjon Cox, has pleaded guilty to RICO gang charges, and faces up to 30 years in prison.

“And when I get home its up!,” said Cox on his Instagram page Tuesday night, with a clip of Jean on the awards show. “Free the f***n wave!”

Jean was introducing a Video Vanguard Award performance by Shakira when he shouted out Cox.

Wyclef Jean speaks at the 2023 MTV VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

“Right about now! New Jerusalem! New Jersey! Free the wave! You'll give it up for Shakira!” said Jean, who grew up in Newark.

Cox pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon in April, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Newark. He admitted he was a leader of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips, who were responsible for “acts of violence and the distribution of controlled substances in New Jersey and elsewhere,” the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Cox was one of the 42 arrested in October under similar charges by federal, state and local law enforcement. He was due to be sentenced on Sept. 12.

Jean is scheduled to return to the Prudential Center when Lauryn Hill's “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour” comes to the Newark venue on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Shows will include a long-awaited Fugees reunion.

A request for comment from Jean was not replied to as of press time.

Elsewhere at the awards, Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award for “Anti-Hero,” and 'NSYNC, including Justin Timberlake, reunited to present Swift with the Best Pop Video award for the same video earlier in the night.

Swift won nine of the 11 awards she was up for.

SZA of Maplewood won Best R&B Video for "Shirt," but was not present to accept her award. Sean Combs received the Global Icon Award from Mary J. Blige and his daughter, Chance Combs.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J and DMC of Run-DMC closed the show with a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

