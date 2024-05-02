Why Dan Schneider is suing 'Quiet on Set' producers for defamation and what to know about Nickelodeon documentary

Dan Schneider, one of the subjects of a documentary delving behind the scenes of children's television on Nickelodeon, is taking legal action against the show's producers.

According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles County, Schneider is suing the producers of the show "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" for making false statements and implications about him. Schneider claims that the show repeatedly made it seem like he was the one who committed crimes of child sexual abuse instead of the people who were convicted of those crimes.

Schneider said in a statement, "I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators."

What did 'Quiet on Set' say about Dan Schneider's time on Nickelodeon?

The first two episodes delve into a history of Dan Schneider's rise to the top while working at Nickelodeon. It is said by numerous people in the documentary that Schneider was Nickelodeon's biggest money maker when it came to creating comedy shows for kids in the late 90s and 2000s.

Both writers and actors said in the documentary that Schneider was unapproachable and created a work environment that was friendly on the surface but tense underneath. Interviewees recalled Schneider making jokes for people to do things that never really felt like jokes but instead felt like commands.

Schneider's ultimate demise came in the wake of the #MeToo movement which gained national attention in 2017. He was in the middle of two shows, "Henry Danger" and "Game Shakers," when the movement led to growing awareness about sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace. An anonymous costumer remarked that once the #MeToo movement started, she felt comfortable going to her union about the stuff going on that was inappropriate. She was told that she was not the first complaint.

After that, Nickelodeon launched a second internal investigation into Schneider which ultimately ended with the network paying him $7 million to end their contract. According to Kate Taylor, a reporter for Business Insider, there were no instances of child sexual abuse found, but the investigation did find evidence of being abusive to others in the work place. His show "Game Shakers" ended in 2019 followed by "Henry Danger" in 2020 after Schneider left Nickelodeon in 2018.

Schneider responded to the documentary a few days later when he published a video discussing the allegations with former "iCarly" cast member Bobby Newman. He apologized for the behavior he had towards some of his colleagues while working on the show. Schneider stated if people were uncomfortable with jokes made in his shows back in the day, that the best course of action in his eyes was to edit the jokes out so people could still enjoy them.

Who is Dan Schneider suing?

Dan Schneider is suing Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc., Maxine Productions, Pictures Television Inc., Mary Robertson, and Emma Schwartz. The three companies were all involved in the production of the documentary, and Robertson and Schwartz wrote, directed, produced and edited the documentary and its trailer.

There is no mention of Schneider suing any of the interviewees involved in the documentary such as former cast members or colleagues.

What is Dan Schneider suing the 'Quiet on Set' people for?

According to the complaint, Schneider is suing because the defendants, "falsely state or imply that Schneider sexually abused the children who worked on his television shows." Several times during the document, it is stated that Schneider never did or was convicted of sexually abusing any child and that the implication he did so is defamatory.

The cast of "All That" on Nickelodeon: Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server, Alisa Reyes, (l-r back row) Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, Katrina Johnson and Kel Mitchell. Johnson was among the actors who spoke out in "Quiet on Set."

The complaint alleges that "the show "Quiet on Set" was put on for the sake of clickbait, ratings and views. The document states that through the false statements and implications, the defendants have destroyed Schneider's reputation and legacy.

Schneider does admit some of what the documentary said was true. He was, at times, blind to the pain his actions caused some of his colleagues, subordinates and cast members. The complaint says he will continue to regret this behavior, but it emphasizes that his is not a child sexual abuser.

The main claims Schneider and his team make against the defendants are:

The trailer and show, which were widely disseminated, clearly concerned Schneider and falsely implied that he is a criminal and a child sexual abuser.

The first episode falsely and intentionally states and/or implies that Schneider sexually abused children who worked on his shows.

The second episode states and/or implies that, like convicted felons Jason Handy and Brian Peck, Schneider too was a child sexual abuser.

The fifth episode falsely states and/or implies that Schneider is a convicted child molester and allowed them on set.

The defendants knew their implications were false when producing the show.

Does Dan Schneider have any standing in suing for defamation?

In terms of legal standing, there is reason for Schneider making this case against the defendants. California law recognizes that "a defamatory statement can be either expressly stated or implied."

"After seeing 'Quiet on Set' and its trailer, and the reactions to them, I sadly have no choice but to take legal action against the people behind it. In their successful attempt to mislead viewers and increase ratings, they went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted," Schneider said in a statement.

The complaint states the trailer is defamatory in that it was intended to and did falsely state or imply that Schneider is a child sexual abuser and committed crimes in this regard. Schneider's complaint details a to-the-minute list of instances where the trailer and show create situations where the average viewer would be misled to believe that Schneider is a child sexual abuser.

The document references the trailer and show not naming anyone but Schneider and then talking about child sexual abuse cases which would lead viewers to think Schneider committed those crimes. There were similar instances, the complaint states, where crimes were being explained in a voice over while the video showed an image of Schneider with some of the cast members.

The complaint references specific episodes stating: "Episode two exaggerates the relationship between Schneider and Peck, falsely claiming that the latter 'worked closely with Dan as this dialogue coach' and that 'he's very much one of the cogs in the Dan Schneider machine."

It was emphasized in the document that it wasn't Schneider but the network that hired Jason Handy and Brian Peck who would both later be convicted on child sexual assault charges.

Schneider's complaint goes on to cite the investigation Nickelodeon did into him in 2018 that found no evidence of inappropriate sexual behavior or inappropriate relationships with children as reasons for the documentary to clarify saying he did nothing wrong.

It also mentions a New York Times article published in 2021 that investigated Schneider by interviewing former coworkers, friends and television executives on Schneider's shows at Nickelodeon. The investigation reported no evidence of child sexual assault or misconduct.

The document goes on to reference the public's reaction to watching the documentary. Comments on the trailer on YouTube and in general on X, formerly known at Twitter, condemn Schneider for being a predator. Examples include a user on X saying "Dan Schneider was the Harvey Weinstein of Nickelodeon."

What does Dan Schneider want from the 'Quiet on Set' producers?

Jennette McCurdy as Sam and Ariana Grande as Cat on Nickelodeon in 2013. Scenes from the TV show, and McCurdy's relationship with producer Dan Schneider, are discussed in "Quiet on Set."

The complaint reasons that there were a number of ways the documentary could have phrased or worded things while airing to not make it seem like Schneider was guilty of child sexual assault.

It is stated in the document that the defendants could have made it clear in the first episodes that:

Schneider did not commit any sexual abuse of any child.

There is no evidence of such.

He was not charged with and did not commit any crimes.

That his acts or words are very different than those of the child molesters depicted in the show.

"The harm to Schneider’s reputation, career, and business, to say nothing of his own overwhelming emotional distress, cannot be understated," the complaint states.

As a result, the document outlines the prayer for relief. Schneider seeking an amount to be determine at trial for the following:

For compensatory damages relating to past and future loss, past and future economic loss, damage to reputation, damages to business, lost revenues, other economic injury, and emotional distress damages..

For preliminary or permanent injunctive relief, including editing, taking down or removing all or a portion of the trailer and/or 'Quiet on Set'.

Reasonable attorneys' fees and costs as allowable by law.

For punitive damages.

For such other and further relief as the court deems just and proper.

