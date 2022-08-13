Why Bachelor Alum Ben Higgins and Wife Jessica Aren't Having Kids Anytime Soon

Ben Higgins is taking his time enjoying the honeymoon phase of marriage.

The Bachelor alum, who wed Jessica Clarke less than a year ago in November 2021, revealed he isn't rushing to have kids anytime soon.

"We're excited for kids," Ben, 33, exclusively told E! News while promoting his Aug. 9 appearance on E!'s Celebrity Beef. "I believe that, God willing, we will have kids. But right now it's not a conversation we have often and it's not something I believe either of us are craving. You know, you hear the 'baby fever,' I don't know if either of us have baby fever right now."

In the meantime, Ben and Jessica are focusing on their roles as parents of a fur baby.

"We do have a kid," he added. "It's a puppy and we're trying really hard to make sure that puppy is the best puppy possible...We're making good progress."

The pair tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at The Estate in Cherokee Dock in Tennessee after three years of dating.

Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti and Wells Adams were all in attendance.

"I am so excited," Ben said at the time. "We have so much to look forward to. And I know we will have a beautiful marriage."

Ben recently revisited his and Jessica's big day in honor of her 27th birthday.

"Today is @jessclarke_ birthday!" he shared on June 19 with a collage of wedding photos. "She is joyful, beautiful, caring and most importantly loving to all. I get to experience her love everyday of my life and today I hope that we all can share some of that love back with her! Happy 27th Jessica! You are loved."

