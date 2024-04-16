Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share a kiss on the red carpet

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant are still going strong.

The couple made a rare public appearance on April 13 when they attended the MOCA Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend MOCA Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Charley Gallay / Getty Images for The Museum of C)

The couple of several years posed for photos on the black carpet. Grant looked lovely in an aqua ball gown, while the actor wore a navy suit with brown boots and a scarf.

Grant and Reeves did not hide their love for one another at the event. During one moment, they were photographed kissing.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves share a kiss as they attend MOCA Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for The Museum of C)

Grant previously said she's glad she met the “Matrix” actor when she was already established in her career.

During a Sept. 23, 2023, interview with People, Grant talked about her relationship with Reeves and the pros of falling in love in her adult years.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” she said. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

Grant noted that sometimes she gets frustrated creatively and could feel like a “Maserati stuck in traffic.” But thanks to Reeves, he’s helped her overcome this feeling.

“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads,” she said. “Seeing the other person’s problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that’s a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’"

“He’s such an inspiration to me,” she continued. “He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard.”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant (David M. Benett / Getty Images)

Grant said that as an artist, her work has “absolutely” changed since she started dating Reeves.

“I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, ‘I can see that your work has gotten happier,’ ” she recalled. “That’s real. We’re all human beings. We’re animals. We’re expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier.”

Read on to learn more about how Reeves and Grant’s relationship evolved.

Reeves and Grant meet in 2009 and worked on a project together in 2011

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant met in 2009 at a dinner party, according to The New York Times Style Magazine, and just two years later, Reeves and Grant published a book together titled "Ode to Happiness," which Reeves wrote and Grant illustrated.

In a 2020 interview with British Vogue, Grant recalled what it was like to work on the project with Reeves and said their friends were the ones who pushed them to publish the book.

“The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift,” Grant said. “All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.”

Reeves and Grant go public with their romance

In 2019, the pair were pictured at several red carpet events together. In May 2019, they attended the MOCA Benefit in Los Angeles, then one month later, they went to the Saint Laurent Men’s SS20 show in Malibu, California, where they were seen holding hands.

The couple were pictured holding hands again at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2019.

Alexandra Grant looks endearingly at Keanu Reeves as they attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in November 2019. (Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

By the time they walked that red carpet, fans were starting to put two and two together about their relationship. Rumors began surfacing that Reeves and Grant were dating one another, even though they never officially confirmed it themselves.

Grant opens up about the public's reaction to her relationship with Reeves

In her 2020 interview with British Vogue, Grant revealed how she felt about her relationship with Reeves going public.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she said. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

During the interview, Grant also shared her views about marriage. When asked if she would be interested in getting married, Grant responded, “Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you."

“Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question?" she continued. "I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

Reeves opens up about his 'last moments of bliss' with Grant

In a March 2023 interview with People, the “John Wick" star was asked to share his “last moment of bliss” and he immediately started to think about the time he spent with his girlfriend.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” Reeves recalled. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

The couple’s PDA moments

MOCA Gala 2023 - Arrivals (Momodu Mansaray / WireImage)

In April 2023, Reeves pulled his girlfriend in close and gave her a big kiss on the lips at the 2023 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles.

The pair were also pictured smiling together on the red carpet and holding hands.

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA)

Not shy about showing their love for one another, the pair held hands while posing for pictures at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 4, 2023.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com