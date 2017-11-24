Why 2017 was a game-changing year for LGBT cinema

Call Me By Your Name: Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in 'Call Me By Your Name'

While a few high-profile films have broken the mould of the type-cast or side-lined LGBT character in recent decades, such as Ang Lee’s 2005 Brokeback Mountain or Todd Haynes’s 2015 Carol, equality of LGBT representation in cinema still seems some way off: a US study on the top 100 films of 2016 showed only 1.1 per cent of speaking characters were gay, lesbian or bisexual, no speaking character was identified as transgender, and only one film featured a gay protagonist. That film was Moonlight.

But Barry Jenkins's film has perhaps turned out to be something of a game-changer. Scooping the coveted 2017 Best Picture Oscar, its success at Hollywood’s most prestigious award ceremony was seen as a coup, not only for featuring a gay protagonist (Brokeback was notoriously snubbed for the top prize back in 2006) but also for its rare depiction of homosexuality within the African-American community.

In its wake, this year’s film festival season has seen an incredible array of high-quality LGBT pictures with explicit representations of sexuality, not only on the arthouse margins of cinema but in the mainstream as well. From Billie Jean King biopic Battle of the Sexes to Oscar-tipped Call Me By Your Name, Francis Lee’s ‘Yorkshire Brokeback’ God's Own Country to Sebastián Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman about a transgender singer, 2017 has seen a diverse range of narratives from the overtly taboo-breaking to the understated slice-of-life, exploring themes such as complex desire and toxic masculinity in authentic, nuanced ways.

Michael Blyth, programmer at the BFI Flare, London’s LGBT Film Festival, notes it’s perhaps still too early to see how the critical and commercial success of Moonlight might change the landscape. But it is clearly a very exciting time for queer cinema, with the industry “slowly beginning to wake up to the need for diverse voices both in front of, and behind, the camera.”

I spoke to some of the directors and actors involved in this year's most prominent LGBT films about the characters and themes in their films, and whether we really are seeing that long-awaited shift in the kinds of sexuality that can be depicted on the big screen.





Beach Rats

Out today is Sundance-award-winning Beach Rats. An incredibly raw and emotive film with a dark underbelly, it follows breakout British star Harris Dickinson as Frankie, a ruggedly beautiful, angst-ridden teenager caught between two worlds: playing ball and chasing girls with his lay-about friends in gritty, outer Brooklyn, and closeted desires, given air through flirting with men online and meeting them by night on cruising beaches.

A fresh reinterpretation of the coming-of-age drama, writer and director Eliza Hittman explained to me how it built on her fascination with the genre and her first female-centred feature It Felt Like Love. But with Beach Rats her focus was “a young guy coming to consciousness about who he was. And that always involves sort of pain and a realisation. It's not a beautiful transformative process as people like to hope and imagine that growing up is.”

For her, depicting a young man’s struggle with his sexuality was not a goal in itself, but just a story to be told: “I think there's room on the spectrum for a lot of different perspectives on sexuality. It’s just one representation of one experience in one part of the world.”