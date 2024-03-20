The Who's Roger Daltrey will return to the US for intimate solo tour

Roger Daltrey, founding member of The Who, will bring his tour, The Voice of The Who, to the U.S. this summer.

With an electric/acoustic band, he'll perform The Who's hits, rarely heard works and his own solo music. The 80-year-old singer plans to perform a "set of Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises with an intimate rock-based band and setting as well as answering questions from the audience," according to a press release.

The nine-city tour will take place at intimate venues in June, beginning with Virginia and concluding in Illinois. "The unique venues and amphitheaters Daltrey has chosen for his summer run will showcase Roger’s acoustic interpretations of his extraordinary canon of Who songs and solo work, supported by a hand-picked ensemble of musicians," the statement continues.

Grammy-nominated Scottish singer/songwriter KT Tunstall and singer/songwriter Dan Bern will join Daltrey as special guests at the shows.

How to buy tickets to Roger Daltrey's solo tour

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 22 at livenation.com, Ticketmaster outlets and the respective venues booking websites. Full ticket information can be found on The Who's website.

Daltrey's solo U.S. tour comes two years after The Who Hits Back tour was in America followed by a European leg in 2023.

Previous: Roger Daltrey is doubtful The Who will 'ever come back to tour America'

Roger Daltrey previously said he was 'doubtful' The Who would do another U.S. tour

Last April, Daltrey contemplated on whether the English rock band would ever return to the U.S. "I don’t know if we’ll ever come back to tour America. There is only one tour we could do, an orchestrated 'Quadrophenia' to round out the catalog. But that’s one tall order to sing that piece of music, as I’ll be 80 next year," he told USA TODAY.

The singer added: "I never say never, but at the moment it’s very doubtful."

Daltrey underwent vocal cord surgery to preserve his muscular singing in 2019, but since then he's maintained a healthy slate of performances under the watchful maintenance of his longtime surgeon at Mass General in Boston.

"I screw myself into a ball and whatever comes out, comes out," Daltrey told USA TODAY of his approach to more difficult songs. "It’s the primal feeling more than the notes."

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY; Domenica Bongiovanni, Indy Star

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: The Who's Roger Daltrey tour: Tickets, details on intimate solo shows