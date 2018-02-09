There are loads of Marvel stars missing from that epic team photo

At first glance, it might look like everyone in the world is in that Marvel Cinematic Universe 10th anniversary photo, including you, me and everyone we know.
But look closer, and there’s actually loads of iconic actors missing – and some of them played the most significant characters in the franchise.
We’ve gathered all the missing folk, and tried to guess why they didn’t make the party.
Phase One
Jeff Bridges – With so many iconic actors on the stage, it seems a shame that Iron Man’s first villain, Iron Monger, aka The Dude couldn’t make it. But he’s currently filming the mysterious new Drew Goddard movie, Bad Times at the El Royale, so he was probably busy.
Clark Gregg – This is one of the weirder missing actors on the stage. The Phase One connector, who’s also still involving with Marvel thanks to his headlining role in Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D is missing, when he should probably have been sat right next to Tony Stark. Gregg’s taken to twitter to explain his absence.
So sad I couldn’t make this shoot. Honored to be part of MCU. I was proudly repping #agentsofSHIELD at #MadisonSquareGarden for @NY_Comic_Con @Marvel pic.twitter.com/1TtNtyRbIC
— Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) February 8, 2018
Terrence Howard – Howard’s time with Marvel wasn’t exactly pleasant for the actor, so he’s probably not too keen to mark the anniversary. Also, his War Machine replacement Don Cheadle was available, so it might have been odd to have them both there.
Mickey Rourke – Iron Man 2’s villain, Whiplash, was otherwise engaged. Or perhaps Marvel didn’t want to contend with Rourke’s occasional unpredictability.
Ed Norton – Now, you might think that Marvel want to pretend that The Incredible Hulk didn’t happen, but that film’s director Louis Letterier is present for the photo, so it’s weird that Norton isn’t.
Liv Tyler – Similarly, Betty Ross’ dad William Hurt is in the picture, but the actress who played her isn’t.
Tom Hiddleston – This is a fairly huge one. You’d have thought that Marvel would arrange the schedule around their most popular villain, but no. And with Infinity War the only thing on his slate at the moment, his absence is just weird. Does this mean he gets killed off early in Infinity War?
Natalie Portman – Speaking of missing actresses, Natalie Portman, so key in the first Thor movie as Thor’s love interest Jane Foster, didn’t make the event. Possibly because she was written out of the MCU following a falling out over Patty Jenkins being booted off Thor 2 by Marvel.
Kat Dennings – Jane Foster’s best mate Darcy wasn’t there either. Perhaps out of a sense of solidarity?
Kenneth Branagh – There are plenty of directors present for the anniversary photo, but the Thor director didn’t make it. He’s not filming anything at the moment, so who knows why he’s missing.
Anthony Hopkins – Such a key part of all three Thor films, Odin was busy tending to his ravens (probably).
Stellan Skarsgård – Thor‘s / The Avengers‘ scientist had some equations to complete (probably).
Idris Elba – Thor’s Heimdall is currently filming Luther, so he was probably in pre-production when the shot was taken.
Jaimie Alexander – Despite being one of the rare actors to appear in the movies and Agents Of S.H.I.E.LD, Alexander is nowhere to be seen.
The Warriors Three – Ray Stevenson (Volstagg), Tadanobu Asano (Hogun), Josh Dallas (Fandral), and Zachary Levi (Fandral in Thor 2 and Thor 3) are all missing. But probably only the Thor superfans noticed.
Captain America: The First Avenger was dealt a bad hand in the shoot, with director Joe Johnston, Stanley Tucci (Dr. Abraham Erskine), Tommy Lee Jones (Col. Chester Phillips), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Toby Jones (Dr. Arnim Zola), and Hugo Weaving (Red Skull) all missing in action.
Phase 2
Iron Man 3’s The Mandarin (or is he?) Ben Kingsley was missing – potentially because Marvel didn’t want to remind fans of THAT controversy. Guy Pearce, William Sadler and the film’s director Shane Black were also absent.
Christopher Eccleston – Arguably Marvel’s worst villain, Malekith The Accursed, didn’t show – but was anyone really expecting Eccleston to find time in his schedule for a marketing stunt?
Robert Redford – Currently shooting Old Man and the Gun, Alexander Pierce was presumably busy on the day.
James Spader – No Ultron, possibly because Spader only provided the voice for his character and the MCU kids wouldn’t recognise him even if we was there.
Andy Serkis – Ultron’s other villain, Klaw also didn’t make it. A big shame, as Serkis is one of the best things in Black Panther, too.
Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd might have a big grin on his face, but his co-stars T.I, David Dastmalchian, and Corey Stoll don’t, they’re nowhere to be seen.
Bradley Cooper – Rocket Raccoon’s voice was AWOL, but at least his MOCAP performer Sean Gunn was there, so one of the most popular phase 2 characters was (partly) represented.
Lee Pace – Guardians’ (slightly forgettable) villain was having a dance-off in another galaxy (probably).
Benicio del Toro – The Collector was presumably too busy filming Sicario 2: Soldado to make the trip.
A handful of other significant Guardians folk didn’t make it – Glenn Close, John C. Reilly and Peter Serafinowicz are all missing.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Scarlet Witch’s brother was there, you just couldn’t see him because he’s moving so fast (probably).
Phase 3
Michael Keaton – The Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming wasn’t there to terrorise Tom Holland, which is a shame – he’s one of the best villains Marvel have.
Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) and Zendaya (Michelle) were also missing, which is a shame, as surely they’re going to be a major part of the Homecoming sequel. It would have been nice to see the voice of Spider-Man’s suit, Jennifer Connelly, too.
Cate Blanchett – Hela in Thor: Ragnarok also couldn’t make it, which is a shame, Blanchett would have been an iconic presence.
Daniel Brühl – Baron Zemo was a fairly supplementary part of Civil War, so it makes sense that he wasn’t there.
Michael B. Jordan – You don’t know how much you love Erik Killmonger yet, but when you’ve seen Black Panther, you’ll be annoyed he’s missing.
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther’s Nakia is another great character / actress who wasn’t included in the photograph.
Martin Freeman – As Everett K. Ross in Black Panther and Civil War, Freeman would have been a cool addition – especially as he looks set to play a key role in Infinity War.
Mads Mikkelsen – Mikkelsen has a load of projects on at the moment, including two movies and a videogame, so Kaecilius from Doctor Strange wasn’t represented.
Chiwetel Ejiofor – Doctor Strange 2’s main villain Baron Mordo also wasn’t there. But then he is currently filming three movies at the moment – The Lion King, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind and Sherlock Gnomes.
Josh Brolin – Possibly strangest of all, Thanos himself – the villain waiting in the wings (or in the stars) throughout every Marvel movie since The Avengers didn’t manage to find time out of his busy world-conquering schedule.
