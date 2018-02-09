There are loads of Marvel stars missing from that epic team photo

See practically every Marvel star ever come together for MCU’s 10th anniversary

At first glance, it might look like everyone in the world is in that Marvel Cinematic Universe 10th anniversary photo, including you, me and everyone we know.

But look closer, and there’s actually loads of iconic actors missing – and some of them played the most significant characters in the franchise.

We’ve gathered all the missing folk, and tried to guess why they didn’t make the party.

Phase One

View photos

Jeff Bridges – With so many iconic actors on the stage, it seems a shame that Iron Man’s first villain, Iron Monger, aka The Dude couldn’t make it. But he’s currently filming the mysterious new Drew Goddard movie, Bad Times at the El Royale, so he was probably busy.

View photos

Clark Gregg – This is one of the weirder missing actors on the stage. The Phase One connector, who’s also still involving with Marvel thanks to his headlining role in Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D is missing, when he should probably have been sat right next to Tony Stark. Gregg’s taken to twitter to explain his absence.

So sad I couldn’t make this shoot. Honored to be part of MCU. I was proudly repping #agentsofSHIELD at #MadisonSquareGarden for @NY_Comic_Con @Marvel pic.twitter.com/1TtNtyRbIC — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) February 8, 2018





View photos

Terrence Howard – Howard’s time with Marvel wasn’t exactly pleasant for the actor, so he’s probably not too keen to mark the anniversary. Also, his War Machine replacement Don Cheadle was available, so it might have been odd to have them both there.

View photos

Mickey Rourke – Iron Man 2’s villain, Whiplash, was otherwise engaged. Or perhaps Marvel didn’t want to contend with Rourke’s occasional unpredictability.

View photos

Ed Norton – Now, you might think that Marvel want to pretend that The Incredible Hulk didn’t happen, but that film’s director Louis Letterier is present for the photo, so it’s weird that Norton isn’t.

View photos