Who's hosting 'SNL' tonight? Cast, musical guest, where to watch March 30 episode
Three weeks since its last episode, "Saturday Night Live" returns March 30 for its 15th episode of the season with a special first-time ever guest.
The long-time network comedy show's most recent host was "Dune" actor Josh Brolin, who entertained the masses on March 9, alongside musical guest Ariana Grande, who also appeared in several skits during the show.
Comedian and actor Ramy Youssef will host "SNL" on March 30, NBC announced.
But just who will the late-night, Emmy-winning show's musical guest be?
Here's what to know about the show including information about the cast and where and how to watch it:
Where to watch 'SNL' on March 30
The March 30 "SNL" episode will be available to watch live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.
Viewers can also stream it on Peacock.
Who is hosting 'SNL' on March 30?
Ramy Youssef is slated to host the show.
"I am thrilled to host of Saturday Night Live as the first ever Egyptian named Ramy from New Jersey," Youssef said in an entertaining video promo in which he interacts with cast member Kenan Thompson.
The "Poor Things" co-star made his acting debut when he appeared on the Nick at Nite sitcom "See Dad Run" and went on to star on the Hulu comedy series "Ramy" which ran from 2019 through 2022.
In 2020, Youssef won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy as well as a Peabody Award for the show.
Who is the March 30th 'SNL' musical guest?
The musical guest is 10-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott.
His2023 album, Utopia, was up for Best Rap Album, an award won by Killer Mike's Michael.
Scott shares a 2-year-old son Aire Webster and 6-year-old daughter Stormi, with Kylie Jenner.
SNL cast
Cast member for Saturday Night Live include:
Michael Che
Mikey Day
Andrew Dismukes
Chloe Fineman
Heidi Gardner
Marcello Hernández
Punkie Johnson
James Austin Johnson
Colin Jost
Molly Kearney
Michael Longfellow
Ego Nwodim
Sarah Sherman
Kenan Thompson
Chloe Troast
Devon Walker
Bowen Yang
Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.
