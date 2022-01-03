Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19, Joy Behar reveals on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID. She will be out sick from The View this week. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BCRF)

Whoopi Goldberg has COVID-19.

On Monday's The View, co-host Joy Behar explained moderator Goldberg's absence by revealing Goldberg tested positive for COVID over the holidays.

"Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break," Behar explained. "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild."

She said Goldberg would "be back probably next week," adding that the ABC talk show is "being super cautious" about COVID amid the surge.

Later in the show, the co-hosts shared how COVID impacted them over the break. Sunny Hostin, who lost her father- and mother-in-law to COVID in December 2020, said the holidays were tough for her family because they are still grieving. On top of that, she tested positive for COVID just prior to Christmas. So she isolated for Christmas and New Year's. Her mother tested positive as well.

Hostin, who is vaccinated and boosted, said she had cold-like symptoms but still "didn't feel great." She's "on the other side of it" now, she said.

Sara Haines revealed that her husband, Max Shifrin, tested positive for COVID over the break too. She and their three kids have been negative so far, per many tests.

Ana Navarro's father, who lives in Nicaragua, was supposed to join her in Miami for the holiday — but tested positive for COVID prior to his trip. The good news was he was still able to make it after recovering from COVID and traveling on New Year's Day. He had just lost his wife of 60 years — Navarro's mother — 10 days before Christmas.