Whoopi Goldberg shocks Alyssa Farah Griffin by asking her if she’s pregnant: ‘I just got a vibe’

Whoopi Goldberg surprised one of her The View co-hosts, Alyssa Farah Griffin, by asking her if she was pregnant seemingly out of the blue.

Goldberg’s question came out of nowhere mid-discussion. The daytime talk show co-hosts were deliberating the news on Utah Senator Mitt Romney‘s recent announcement that he had decided not to run for re-election in 2024. The pair then went on to muse about the future of the Republican party. But about two minutes into the discussion, Goldberg, 67, turned to Farah Griffin and asked her an unexpected question.

“For me, at least, it’s always — the rot has always been there. You cannot have built the country without it. Too much has happened in the country for the rot to have not been there. And it doesn’t have to be Black folks, it’s Native American folks, it’s folks who come from other places. We’ve always had this kind of thing. But it doesn’t not stop us from doing the right thing when people are in need,” Goldberg said.

“And so the toughest thing for me has been to watch the disregard for people—” Then the Sister Act star paused mid-sentence to turn to Farah Griffin and ask: “Are you pregnant?”

In complete shock, the 34-year-old former Trump aide, who is now a high profile critic of the ex-president, laughed and exclaimed: “No! Oh my God! You can’t say that while my mother-in-law is here! She’s been dying for me to get pregnant.”

“Why would you say that?” Joy Behar, 80, asked. Goldberg replied, “I just got a vibe. I’m so sorry! It just… it was just…”

“Please say it’s not my tummy!” Farah Griffin exclaimed, but later clarified that she and her husband Justin Griffin – whom she married in 2021 – were not pregnant. “I’m very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet, but my husband and I are thinking about it.”

“Are you sure?” Sunny Hostin asked, to which Farah Griffin responded that she was “pretty sure.”

“They’re working on it,” Sara Haines cheekily added before looking at Farah Griffin’s mother-in-law and saying: “I’m sorry, earmuffs!”

MITT ROMNEY WILL NOT SEEK SECOND TERM: After the senator announced he will not seek a second Senate term, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on him saying it's "time for a new generation of leaders." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/CRPGvxJykg — The View (@TheView) September 14, 2023

“Forgive me. I’m just, I just… you have this… I see a glow,” Goldberg explained, and Griffin replied that at home she’d “take a test” to make sure. Meanwhile, Haines joked that Farah Griffin should name her firstborn after Goldberg.

“Don’t do that to the baby,” Goldberg joked before profusely apologizing for asking.

Some viewers weren’t too impressed with Goldberg, with one viewer writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: “That’s super rude to ask another woman on live tv. Why not ask while they are preparing for the show beforehand.”

“This is so wrong. Whoopi is a mess,” someone else chimed in. “Even if she were pregnant, she would have forced her to announce with that question. She could ask during break or before the start of the show. Such a disgusting behavior.”

Meanwhile, other viewers defended the Ghost actor. “Those of us at a certain age lose our filters,” one user reasoned with naysayers. “I’ve blurted out things I would never have said when I was younger and gave a s***. Whoopi gonna be Whoopi. It was a bit rude but oh well.” Another person added that Goldberg’s intuition might be right, “I did the exact same thing to my nephew’s wife at a family wedding in June and three weeks later, we got the confirmation call. Older ladies can tell when someone is pregnant.”