Whoopi Goldberg pauses “The View” to ask permission to say specific word: 'I don't want anybody up my behind'

The word in question has surprising roots in terminology related to a mythical creature.

Whoopi Goldberg does not want anyone in her house or "up" her "behind," as she made it clear she proceeded with caution before saying a specific word on The View.

The moment came on Tuesday's episode of the talk show, as the cohosts broke down problematic politics in America that impact citizens' voting rights.

"Perhaps we should also look at the people we put into other places," she said. "I will tell you, watching them dismantle the Voting Rights Act, watching them dismantle — and I'm trying to figure out the correct word because I don't want anybody up my behind about this. Can I come ask you if this is an okay word to say?"

ABC Whoopi Goldberg whispers into Sunny Hostin's ear on 'The View'

Goldberg then turned toward producer Brian Teta, who replied: "I'm going to say no, it's not. I'm just going to guess."

The audience chuckled as Sunny Hostin, the show's legal expert, got up from her seat and allowed Goldberg to whisper the word into her ear before signing off on its use.

"I'm the lawyer!" Hostin exclaimed, and Goldberg proceeded.

"I'm never sure anymore of what word is okay and what isn't, but the gerrymandering that's gone on in this country in every state in the country has happened because people allow things to go past," Goldberg said. "It's not just those things, it's what's happening in our democracy."

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the word gerrymandering originated in 1812, after Vice President Elbridge Gerry signed a redistricting bill into law while he served as the governor of Massachusetts. Under the new districts, the map appeared to be in the form of a mythical salamander (which became clear after illustrator Elkanah Tisdale drew the figure around the region), and the term "gerrymander" was born.

Goldberg's carefulness in using the word comes after a March 2023 broadcast of The View, which saw the 68-year-old use what's considered to be an offensive term for Romani people.

"You know, when you're a certain age, you use words that you know from when you're a kid or you remember saying, and that's what I did today, and I shouldn't have," Goldberg said in a subsequent apology video, after Entertainment Weekly reached out for comment. "I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn't, and I should have said 'cheated,' and I used another word, and I'm really, really sorry."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

