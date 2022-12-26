Whoopi Goldberg discusses past Holocaust comments, makes new controversial statements

Whoopi Goldberg is talking again about whether the Holocaust, which involved the murder of 6 million Jewish people, was racially motivated.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times of London, shared during Hanukkah, Goldberg suggested Jews are divided about whether they are a race, religion or both.

"My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,’ " she recalled.

When The Times journalist Janice Turner mentioned racially divisive laws set by Nazis aimed at Jews, "The View" cohost insisted that the Holocaust "wasn't originally" about "racial" or "physical" attributes.

"They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision," she said.

Whoopi Goldberg said the Holocaust wasn't initially about race.

'The fear is real': Menorahs mean more this Hanukkah amid rising antisemitism

Turner continued to push back, telling Goldberg, "Nazis saw Jews as a race."

"Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?" the "Till" actress responded.

Goldberg added, "It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them."

The actress was previously suspended from "The View" in January for similar remarks. Addressing those comments, she said, "That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked."

'I don't know how we survived': A new generation of antisemitism we thought was behind us

Goldberg's comments to The Times of London are being met with backlash. "This is one of the times where I think someone should force Whoopi Goldberg to go to a Holocaust museum and learn about the Nuremberg laws," video game director Luc Bernard wrote on Twitter.

This is one of the times where I think someone should force Whoopi Goldberg to go to a Holocaust museum and learn about the Nuremberg laws. https://t.co/CB6dGpeEGy pic.twitter.com/VOzddquRA2 — Luc Bernard (@LucBernard) December 24, 2022

"Someone tell Whoopi her remarks are still abhorrent and ignorant even when spoken to a British paper," Boundless Israel founder Aviva Klompas wrote.

Story continues

Someone tell Whoopi her remarks are still abhorrent and ignorant even when spoken to a British paper.



In an interview with The Sunday Times of London, Whoopi Goldberg again claimed the Holocaust was not connected to race and was instead “white on white” violence. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 25, 2022

Dear Whoopi:



I’m tired of you telling us who we are.



We are Levantine, Moroccan, Yemenite, Iranian, Chinese… many of us are not “white passing,” and to the extent we are, it did not stop gentiles from finding and slaughtering us during the Crusades, Inquisition, Nazi Germany. pic.twitter.com/SB5RGhJWsn — Rachel Elovitz (@AmIsraelChai_) December 25, 2022

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Goldberg, the Anti-Defamation League and "The View" for comment.

Whoopi Goldberg was previously suspended from 'The View' over her remarks about the Holocaust

Goldberg's new comments echo remarks she made about the Holocaust on "The View," which led to a suspension in February.

ABC News president Kim Godwin said that Goldberg would be suspended from "The View" for two weeks effective immediately for "her wrong and hurtful comments," in a statement shared with USA TODAY on Feb. 2.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," Godwin added. "The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

Previous: Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' after suspension

Goldberg posted a now-deleted statement expressing her "sincerest apologies" on Twitter on Jan. 31, after the episode aired, also echoing a statement from Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt who wrote that the Holocaust "was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race."

"On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both," she wrote. "I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."

On the show the following day, she addressed the controversy again, saying she "misspoke."

“My words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” she said. “I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful, because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

Whoopi Goldberg previously was suspended from

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Hasselbeck debate God's position on abortion

What did Whoopi Goldberg say about the Holocaust?

Goldberg made her initial comments during a discussion about a Tennessee school board banning the book "Maus" from the eighth-grade English and language arts curriculum.

The graphic novel, written by comic artist Art Spiegelman, tells the story of his Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland and follows them through their internment in Auschwitz. Nazis are portrayed as cats, while Jewish people are shown as mice.

"If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it, because the Holocaust isn't about race," Goldberg said at the time. "It's about man's inhumanity to man. That's what it's about."

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in, saying, "Well, they considered Jews a different race," in reference to the Nazis. Anna Navarro also pushed back, saying, "But it's about white supremacy."

Goldberg doubled down.

"But these are two white groups of people," she said. "You're missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let's talk about it for what it is. It's how people treat each other. It's a problem. It doesn't matter if you're Black or white, 'cause Black, white, Jews ... everybody eats each other."

Elon Musk suspends Ye's Twitter: 'He again violated our rule against incitement to violence'

Contributing: Charles Trepany, USA TODAY, and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust comments cause backlash after new interview