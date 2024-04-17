Whoopi Goldberg ‘Bored’ By Travis Kelce Controversy On ‘The View,’ Says Backlash Isn’t ‘Important’
Whoopi Goldberg had a hilarious reaction to backlash surrounding Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, liking an Instagram photo featuring former President Donald Trump. “It’s quite possible that none of this is important,” the talk show host said Tuesday on “The View.” After discovering the like, some believed the football pro had outed himself as a MAGA supporter but Whoopi and her co-hosts explained why they don’t think the reaction was necessary.