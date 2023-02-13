Whoopi Goldberg Addressed "Fight" Allegations With Joy Behar and Fans Have Thoughts

Adrianna Freedman
·2 min read


Whoopi Goldberg enjoys having banter with Joy Behar on the air — even if some folks may not pick up on that fact.

During a recent taping of The View, the daytime TV co-hosts got on the topic of work best friends when Joy revealed that she was "happy" after being fired from the show back in 2013. "All my friends had left already. So, there was no reason to stay anymore," she said. Though Whoopi seemed confused since she was part of the show at the time, Joy clarified that it happened at the beginning of their work relationship. “You had just come on. And my backstage friends had left," she added.

Fast forward, their exchange was supposedly misrepresented, according to Whoopi and Joy. While filming the next day's episode, Whoopi took a moment to clear the air about their conversation.

As she explained, the onscreen "scuffle" was, in fact, a joking moment between two longtime co-stars. What's more, Whoopi revealed that she was upset by the reaction.

"Joy and I were having fun yesterday and once again, you have taken it to some other place," she said on the show. "We have been friends for a hundred years ... First of all, if I was upset with Joy, I would never do it on the show. I would tell Joy something was bothering me. Please. You know, y'all are making it hard to have fun."

When The View fans heard Whoopi's explanation on YouTube, they immediately began standing up for her and her decade-long friendship with Joy.

"Don’t come for my Joy and don’t step on my Whoopi 🔥💜," one person wrote in the comments. "I'm glad Whoopi addressed the whole issue of people making something out of nothing between these women. I watch this show every day and have been for some time ... They seem to genuinely get along ... even when they're trying to speak over one another," another added. "I loved Whoopi's comments in the end. Spot on," a different user agreed.

But that wasn't all from Whoopi's comments. As the Ghost alum continued, people misunderstanding the hosts' dynamic is a recurring theme. She asked for moments to simply be moments that aren't turned into a bigger issue.

"This is a show. We're on and we do our thing for an hour," she continued. "We don't get to joke a whole bunch because we're doing a lot of different things. But when we are joking, please don't run with it."

"This is not the first time this has happened, nor has it been a long time since it happened," she concluded. "This is happening more and more. We joke. We laugh. We have a good time. You can't take that away from us. Please stop doing that."

