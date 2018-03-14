Who’ll still be alive at the end of Game Of Thrones?

Buried in the news that the table-read of the final episode of Game Of Thrones featured a 15-minute standing ovation was the reveal that the stars will be dropping ‘one-by-one’ in the episode.

Which made us wonder – just who will live long enough to die in that final episode?

Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin has already given us some clues, in the first-ever pitch letter he sent out to publishers about the project.

“Five central characters will make it through all three volumes, however, growing from children to adults and changing the world and themselves in the process. In a sense, my trilogy is almost a generational saga, telling the life stories of these five characters, three men and two women.

“The five key players are Tyrion Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, and three of the children of Winterfell, Arya, Bran, and the bastard Jon Snow.”

So, we can assume they’re all safe until the finale. But what about the rest? Glad you asked!

Cersei Lannister – Least likely to survive

View photos

Yeah, sorry Cersei fans (do you exist? If you do, who hurt you?), but there’s no chance your YAS QUEEN (of evil) is going to make it out of this show alive. She’s done too many terrible, terrible things, and it’s way too late for a redemption narrative that doesn’t involve death.

So, either she’ll be punished for the things she’s done, or she’ll be redeemed by a fatal sacrifice.

Either way, she’s doomed. The main question is, which episode will she go out in? We’d predict a surprisingly early death – potentially at the metal hand of her true love / own brother Jaime, who’ll fulfil a prophecy (too complicated to go into here), adding ‘Queenslayer’ to his CV.

Davos Seaworth

View photos

Oh, Davos, we love you, but you’re in some serious trouble, buddy. Because, really, what’s he got left to do? Sure, he’s funny and all that, but now that Jon and Dany are going to be getting deeper into their love plot, there’s not much room for Davos’ narrative (which, tbh, felt wrapped up the moment Jon gasped back to life).

We’re going to be it’ll be an early death for Davos – he’ll sacrifice himself to save one of the Stark girls (potentially Arya) from the Night’s King, making up for the fact he couldn’t save Shireen Baratheon from a fiery end.

Varys

View photos

Varys has had a bit of a weird time of it on the show, with an infinitely more interesting plotline in the books. As such, he currently feels a bit surplus – especially now his intriguing rivalry with Littlefinger has been completely resolved (without his involvement).

Still, we’re a bit on the fence with Varys – his show plot is so vague he could either die in the first episode back, or be sitting on the Iron Throne in the final episode. But we’re leaning more towards the former than the latter.

Theon Greyjoy

View photos