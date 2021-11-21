Whitney Port Says She's Taking 'One Day at a Time' After Suffering Miscarriage

Whitney Port

Whitney Port/Instagram

Days after Whitney Port revealed she suffered a miscarriage, the reality TV star says she's taking "one day at a time."

On Saturday, Port, 36, shared a makeup-free mirror selfie in a navy sweatshirt and denim jeans on Instagram, along with a candid message documenting her day.

"One day at a time," she wrote. "1. Worked out for the first time in forever (@melissawoodhealth) 2. Got dressed (@cozeco) 3. Spent the day with family who I love (thank you all for being there for me always) 4. Ending the day with a meditation (@calm Daily Trip: How Meditation Changes you by Jeff Warren)."

The fashion designer revealed she and husband Tim Rosenman lost their baby on Wednesday, two weeks after announcing she was seven weeks pregnant with "likely another unhealthy pregnancy."

"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby," Port shared on her Instagram Story. "We found out yesterday, I don't even really know what to say here. I recorded a full verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I'll put out on my podcast next week."

"Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full — I don't physically feel like complete s— anymore," she added.

Port, who also shares 4-year-old Sonny Sanford with Rosenman, has endured pregnancy loss in the past.

In her Nov. 3 update announcing the latest pregnancy, she said that doctors had been monitoring her "because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

In her YouTube update shared Wednesday, Port and Rosenman said that at their latest visit the "doctor didn't hear a heartbeat."

"I went today for the eight [week] and four day ultrasound, and last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat, and then this week there was no heartbeat," Port tearfully explained, adding that the doctor "said it's done — that when I had that ultrasound that … looked like there was no embryo inside and the yolk sac was thin. That was maybe a sign of it not being healthy from the beginning."

Port shared in January that she had suffered a miscarriage, and in July 2019 she suffered another pregnancy loss.