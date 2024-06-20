White Sands begins ‘Full Moon Night’ event series with mariachi band

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — White Sands National Park will be hosting its first “Full Moon Night” event of the year with award-winning mariachi band, Mariachi Aguilas de Las Cruces.

In partnership with the Western National Parks Association, the event will be at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at the park’s outdoor amphitheater. The parking lot will open at 7:15 p.m.

According to the news release by White Sands, the event is free but guests will still have to pay for the park’s entrance fee.

Park officials encourage guests to bring their own chairs, as there is no seating at the amphitheater. Guests can also bring coolers with food and drinks.

“Full Moon Night” will continue the following schedule:

Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m., musical guest to be announced

Monday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., musical guest to be announced

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., with musical guest Rio Grande Revelers

Thursday, Oct. 17, 6:30 p.m., with musical guest Randy Granger

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.