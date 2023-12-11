‘White Lotus’ Star Natasha Rothwell Teases Shocking Season 3

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "Wonka" - Arrivals - Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Details from the third season of The White Lotus may still be scarce, but returning star Natasha Rothwell says it will all be worth the wait.

Rothwell, who appeared in season one as spa manager Belinda Lindsey, is the only publicly revealed cast member to return to the HBO series for its third season. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere for Wonka, she revealed that she has received all scripts from creator Mike White.

More from Rolling Stone

“I’ve read all the scripts and I can’t say anything but I will say it’s going to blow people’s minds,” she revealed. “I gasped out loud no less than five times and that was just reading them, so people are in for a treat.”

Rothwell also revealed that the series is set to start production, “definitely in the next calendar year.”

The third installment of the darkly comedic drama series is rumored to be set in Thailand, following the previous iterations in Hawaii and Sicily. Last November, White said the next season of the show might be even more unhinged than the prior two. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about upcoming animated film Migration, which he wrote, White confirmed he is going all in on the third season.

“It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” White said. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing… I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

At the time, White said he was “seriously finishing scripts,” which were somewhat delayed due to the WGA strike that has now ended.

In early November, HBO exec Casey Bloys announced that several HBO series, including The White Lotus, would be delayed due to the SAG strike. Bloys said the anthology series “likely” won’t return with its third season until 2025.

Best of Rolling Stone