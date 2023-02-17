‘The White Lotus’ No Longer Eligible for Emmys’ Limited Series Category, Moving to Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

The limited series category is saying goodbye to Tanya and Co. at the 2023 Emmy Awards. The TV Academy is no longer allowing HBO’s “The White Lotus” in the limited/anthology category and Variety has confirmed that the series will move to the drama category.

Season 1, starring Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney, earned 10 Emmy Awards. The second season brought back Coolidge as her Season 1 character — new cast members included Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Theo James and Michael Imperioli.

In 2021, the Television Academy defined what a limited or anthology series is, explaining that the story must be resolved within its season, with no ongoing storylines allowed.

However, with Jennifer Coolidge’s character being the only one returning for Season 2, the organization ruled that “the reappearance in a subsequent ‘season’ of one character from a large ensemble does not prohibit eligibility based on Academy’s main criteria for limited series.” Among the awards, both Coolidge and Bartlett took home the solo acting Emmys, and the Mike White show took home best limited/anthology series.

That has since changed. “The White Lotus” has already been renewed for a third season, and while Tanya will not be back (spoiler alert!), the TV Academy has made up its mind, and the show must move to a new category. The show moved from limited to drama at both the SAG Awards and the Critics Choice Awards, and at Critics Choice, Coolidge won for both seasons. It remained in limited at the Golden Globes for both seasons.

The drama category will likely be filled with heavy hitters, with former winner — and fellow HBO series — “Succession” back in the race. Other top contenders this year include “Better Call Saul,” “Yellowjackets,” “Andor,” “The Mandalorian” and “The Crown,” along with HBO’s “The Last of Us” and “House of the Dragon,” among others.

