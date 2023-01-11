White Lotus ' Mike White Was 'Too Drunk' for Planned Globes Speech But 'Would Take a Bullet' for Cast

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Mike White accepts the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

The White Lotus has dominated again as the year's best limited series, anthology or TV movie at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The HBO show's creator Mike White accepted the award onstage at Tuesday's awards show, where he said he was "still so choked up" over White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge's acceptance speech earlier in the night for best actress in a limited or anthology series or television film.

"I was gonna give this speech in Italian but I'm too drunk, because there's no food," White, 52, then joked of season 2's Sicilian setting.

"So, thank you to HBO. If there's one place that gets you, let it be HBO," he continued. "And thank you, the HFPA. And thank you to these guys, I would take a bullet for you guys, maybe not in the heart, but in the foot or the leg or whatever. And I want to thank all the actors."

"And Jennifer, I love you. We went out with a show we wanted to do with Jennifer, and everybody passed. I know you all passed, you all passed on this show. So yes, it's very gratifying to have this moment," White said.

Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

White also called season 2 star F. Murray Abraham "a legend," raving that the show's Italian crew "was amazing."

The series was nominated alongside Black Bird, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout and Pam & Tommy. Last year, the award went to Amazon Prime Video's The Underground Railroad.

White's speech came moments after Coolidge, 61, thanked him as "one of the greatest people I've ever met" in a heartfelt speech that left the TV creator reduced to tears.

"I just want to say Mike White, you gave me hope, even though this is the end because you did kill me off, but it doesn't matter because you really changed my life in a million different ways — my neighbors aren't being mean to me, things like that — and none of those people, I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone's inviting me!" she said. "It's to you, Mike White, this is something all of you."

"If you don't know Mike White this is something you should know: he's worried about the world, he's worried about people, you're worried about animals. He really is one of the greatest people I've ever met, he gives me so much excitement to be... you make people want to live longer and I didn't. So I just want to say Mike White ... I love you and I just want to say this has been a fun night," she added.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards were broadcasted live on NBC and Peacock.