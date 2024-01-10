‘White Lotus’: Carrie Coon Confirmed for Season 3 Role

It’s official: Carrie Coon is headed to Thailand.

The Gilded Age star is extending her relationship with HBO and has formally closed a deal to join the season 3 cast of The White Lotus.

Set to begin production next month in and around Koh Samui, Phucket and Bangkok, the third installment of creator/showrunner Mike White’s anthology will be set at another White Lotus property. In keeping with tradition, details of Coon’s role are being kept under wraps.

Coon joins a rapidly growing cast that includes previously announced stars Natasha Rothwell (who reprises her role) and franchise newcomers Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Tayme Thapthimthong.

HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support the filming and production of the season.

Coon, repped by UTA, Foundation Talent and Peikoff Mahan, also counts FX’s Fargo, HBO’s The Leftovers and features Ghostbusters: Afterlife among her credits.

Additional castings are expected to be formalized in the coming weeks as preproduction ramps up.

