How white directors including Martin McDonagh, Sofia Coppola and Christopher Nolan, are being criticised for failing to depict black characters

Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri arrives in UK cinemas on the back of an award winning festival run and critical claim. It won the Best Screenplay prize at the Venice Film Festival and the coveted People’s Choice Award in Toronto. It’s the most nominated film at the London Critics Circle Awards and received a slew of nominations for this weekend’s Golden Globes.

Nonetheless, Three Billboards is already proving to be one of the most divisive films of the past year. Whilst many have been calling it an ‘absolute marvel,’ others such as Zeba Blay in The Huffington Post have claimed, ‘White Critics Love Three Billboards like they Love Their Racist Uncles.”

McDonagh must be rubbing his hands at the debate surrounding his film. In his earlier films, In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths, and in his plays McDonagh has built a stellar reputation on creating harsh comedy full of put-downs and a disregard for the PC police. In Three Billboards one of the many jokes about racism involves a racist cop played by Sam Rockwell assimilating the language or political correctness to undermine it.

It’s ridiculous to say as Blay argues that the reaction of the audience is divided over race lines too. That kind of generalisation is as prejudiced as the criticism it is aimed at. Yet this film, which is funny, well acted and full of witty dialogue, is also deeply problematic because of Rockwell’s Dixon character becoming the anti-hero of the piece and the three black characters, a cop, a shop assistant and billboard painter, in the drama being underdeveloped. How you react to the film will depend on whether you can sympathise with Dixon as McDonagh wants us to do, in a development that echoes the transformation of Clint Eastwood in Gran Torino. Personally, I couldn’t get onside with this paradigm shift.

Ebbings, Missouri is a fictional town created by McDonagh. Some will see this decision as a metaphor for it being a social satire on present day America, others that it’s a fictional town that could be anywhere in America that allows the director to take liberties with the characters, making them hyper real, in what is a revenge thriller. Those who see the film as social satire on the state of the nation are likely to be perturbed by the poor racial dynamic, those who watch it as a revenge thriller, pure and simple, are likely to enjoy it.

