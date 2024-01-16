‘Whiplash’ Tops Sundance Film Festival’s Top 10 Feature Films List From Past Four Decades – Film News in Brief
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The 2014 psychological drama “Whiplash” has topped the Sundance Film Festival’s list of top 10 feature films from the past four decades. In honor of the 40th edition of the festival that starts Thursday, the Sundance Institute surveyed over 500 filmmakers, critics and industry members who selected from nearly 4,000 features that have played the festival.
Directed and written by Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash” stars Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons as music conservatory student Andrew Neiman and abusive music teacher Terrence Fletcher, respectively. The film went on to win Academy Awards for best adapted screenplay and best film editing, with J.K. Simmons receiving the best supporting actor award for his performance.
More from Variety
How AI Persuaded Brian Eno to Participate in Gary Hustwit's Documentary About His Life
Sundance Screenings of 'Napoleon Dynamite,' 'Go Fish' and 'The Babadook' Spotlight the Festival's 40-Year Legacy
'Kidnapping Inc.' Director Bruno Mourral Signs With WME Ahead of Sundance Film Festival Debut (EXCLUSIVE)
Placing second and third in the list were Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 neo-noir film “Reservoir Dogs,” about the aftermath of an unsuccessful jewelry heist, and Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror, “Get Out,” about a Black man (Daniel Kaluuya) visiting the home of his white girlfriend, Rose (Alison Williams), only to find that terrifying operations are going on inside.
Following the first three, the other seven films that made the list were, in descending ranking: “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Memento,” “sex, lies and videotape,” “Before Sunrise,” “Boyhood,” “Y tu mamá también” and “Blood Simple.”
To see the all the films that played the festival for the past four decades, click here. The festival runs from Thursday to Jan. 28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.
Best of Variety
From 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to 'Eileen': The Best Book-to-Screen Adaptations to Read This Year
The Best 'Sopranos' Merch to Celebrate the Show's 25th Anniversary
Oscars Predictions: International Feature – Which Country Benefits From the Absence of 'Anatomy of a Fall?'
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.