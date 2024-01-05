Where to Watch Emmys-Nominated Series ‘The Last of Us’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.



The Last of Us has already won over the hearts of critics and gamers — and HBO’s TV adaptation of PlayStation’s popular post-apocalyptic video game is officially in the awards race with 24 Emmy nominations and three Golden Globes nods.

More from The Hollywood Reporter



The second season of The Last of Us is expected to arrive in 2025 (production will begin this spring). Meanwhile, the remastered version of The Last Of Us: Part II video game for PS5 will be released Jan. 19. Ahead, keep reading below to find out how to catch up on the awards-nominated TV series and stream it without cable.



How to Stream The Last of Us Online



A subscription to HBO’s Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming service is required to watch The Last Of Us on-demand online. Plans are $9.99 per month with ads, $15.99 monthly for the ad-free tier or $19.99 per month for the Ultimate Ad-Free package, and include streaming on two devices (four for the top-tier plan) and full HD video quality. Annual plans are $99.99 to $199.99, or a 16 to 20 percent discount off monthly billing.



Cord-cutters who already have a preferred streaming service can add Max’s channel to existing subscriptions of DirecTV Stream (which is currently offering Max for free for a limited time), Hulu or Prime Video. Max add-ons are $9.99-$15.99 per month in addition to each platform’s base plans. Hulu starts at $7.99 per month, while Prime Video is $8.99 per month or free for Prime members.

Get Max for Free at DirecTV



Max does not offer a free trial; however, you can watch The Last of Us for free if you’re a subscriber of DirecTV, which is offering two free months of Max. After the promo period, the Max add-on is $15.99 per month in addition to the DirecTV subscription fee ($64.99 and up monthly). Learn more here.



Unfortunately, AT&T no longer offers Max for free with new Unlimited plans. Those with existing AT&T Unlimited plans with a “grandfathered” free Max package can still access content streaming as long as they do not make any changes to their AT&T plan.



Max is also home to award-winning series including Succession, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, The White Lotus and more alongside Oscar-winning films such as Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and others.



The Last Of Us Season 2: Premiere Date



An exact premiere date has yet to be announced for the second season of The Last of Us, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2025. Casting and production were delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, and filming for season two will begin this spring.



The Last Of Us: Cast, Plot, Awards Nominations



Set 20 years after a fungal infection turns people into zombies, The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as the tough survivor and smuggler Joel, who is tasked with getting a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the former United States to a research facility in the West. The teen is somehow immune after getting bit by an infected person, and she may hold the secret to a cure for the virus that has wiped out most of humanity. The show also stars Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Gabriel Luna, Melanie Lynskey, Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Anna Torv, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard and more.



Game of Thrones alums Pascal and Ramsey were both nominated for best acting Emmys and Golden Globes awards, while co-stars Bartlett, Lynskey, Offerman, Reid, Torv and Johnson also earned Emmy recognitions for best guest acting in a drama series. Ramsey was also named a 2023 BAFTA U.K. Breakthrough artist.



Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) teamed with Naughty Dog game creator Neil Druckman to adapt the PlayStation hit into a series, and the second season will begin filming this spring.



Where to Buy The Last of Us Video Game and Comic Books Online



The Last of Us was first released as a video game for PlayStation in 2013. The remake, The Last of Us: Part I is available for PS5 and for PC through Steam, andThe Last of Us: Part II Remastered will be available on Jan. 19.



While it’s not required to have survived the action horror game to understand the show, see below to find out where to shop The Last of Us video games and comic book spinoffs online, plus the exact trucker jacket worn by Joel in the series.

Where to Watch 'The Last of Us' Online for Free

'The Last of Us Part I' for PlayStation 5

$39.44 $69.99 44% off

Buy Now at Amazon

$40 $70 43% off

Buy Now at Best Buy

Where to Watch 'The Last of Us' Online for Free

'The Last of Us Part II Remastered' for PlayStation 5

$49.99

Pre-Order at Amazon

Pre-Order at Best Buy

Where to Watch 'The Last of Us' Online for Free

Flint & Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

$298 at Huckberry

Where to Watch 'The Last of Us' Online for Free

'The Art of The Last of Us'

$38.64 $49.99 23% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Where to Watch 'The Last of Us' Online for Free

'The Last of Us: American Dreams' Paperback

$17.99 $19.99 10% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Where to Watch 'The Last of Us' Online for Free

'The Last of Us: American Dreams #2' for Kindle

$1.99

Buy Now On Amazon

Where to Watch 'The Last of Us' Online for Free

'The Last of Us: American Dreams #3' for Kindle

$1.99

Buy Now On Amazon

Where to Watch 'The Last of Us' Online for Free

'The Last of Us: American Dreams #4' for Kindle

$1.99

Buy Now On Amazon

Best of The Hollywood Reporter